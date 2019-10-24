Homestyle: St. Clair Shores home packs a vintage style punch
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Holly Moyer of Gypsy Dreams Design Co. and rescue dog Lilah relax on a 9-foot wooden pew that Holly snagged when a Lutheran church in Warren remodeled. It now serves as seating in the family&rsquo;s repurposed dining room.
Holly Moyer of Gypsy Dreams Design Co. and rescue dog Lilah relax on a 9-foot wooden pew that Holly snagged when a Lutheran church in Warren remodeled. It now serves as seating in the family’s repurposed dining room. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A large farm table from LaBelle Antiques in St. Clair Shores styled for the season stars in the converted dining room and is large enough to accommodate both family and friends. Holly dry brushed black paint on it to &ldquo;bring out the character,&rdquo; she says and surrounded it with mismatched chairs. &ldquo;I have a passion for decorating and refinishing.
A large farm table from LaBelle Antiques in St. Clair Shores styled for the season stars in the converted dining room and is large enough to accommodate both family and friends. Holly dry brushed black paint on it to “bring out the character,” she says and surrounded it with mismatched chairs. “I have a passion for decorating and refinishing. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The autumn-hued rug was a surprising Target find.
The autumn-hued rug was a surprising Target find. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
&ldquo;Flowers&rdquo; made from vintage glass doorknobs make for a clever and creative bouquet. &ldquo;Flea Market Style magazine is my bible,&rdquo; she says.
“Flowers” made from vintage glass doorknobs make for a clever and creative bouquet. “Flea Market Style magazine is my bible,” she says. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Transferware plates and rustic wooden mats add an inviting fall flair to the dining table. Holly cut the wood chargers herself and added Salvation Army plates, green moss pumpkins for At Home and a variety of church sale candlesticks.
Transferware plates and rustic wooden mats add an inviting fall flair to the dining table. Holly cut the wood chargers herself and added Salvation Army plates, green moss pumpkins for At Home and a variety of church sale candlesticks. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Even the front hall closet gets Holly&rsquo;s creative touch. Instead of the traditional rack for coats, she tucked a vintage locker into the enclosure to help corral family clutter.
Even the front hall closet gets Holly’s creative touch. Instead of the traditional rack for coats, she tucked a vintage locker into the enclosure to help corral family clutter. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A seasonal sign on an upcycled dresser in the dining room reminds family and friends that &ldquo;There is always something to be thankful for.&rdquo; Nearby, a vintage time clock makes an unusual display piece for notes and messages.
A seasonal sign on an upcycled dresser in the dining room reminds family and friends that “There is always something to be thankful for.” Nearby, a vintage time clock makes an unusual display piece for notes and messages. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The compact kitchen is open to the nearby dining room and has the same black and white palette found throughout the 1950s-era home. The Moyers took down a wall and added floor to ceiling tile and quartz countertops for an updated yet still classic look.
The compact kitchen is open to the nearby dining room and has the same black and white palette found throughout the 1950s-era home. The Moyers took down a wall and added floor to ceiling tile and quartz countertops for an updated yet still classic look. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
&ldquo;Be A Good Human,&rdquo; advises a sign above the kitchen sink. Open shelving holds a pleasing mix of practical and pretty. Holly and Michael did much of the kitchen renovation work themselves.
“Be A Good Human,” advises a sign above the kitchen sink. Open shelving holds a pleasing mix of practical and pretty. Holly and Michael did much of the kitchen renovation work themselves. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Repurposed apothecary and syrup bottles make a low-cost yet eye-catching display for wildflowers in the kitchen.
Repurposed apothecary and syrup bottles make a low-cost yet eye-catching display for wildflowers in the kitchen. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lilah poses in the family room, which was added to the house sometime in the 1970s or 1980s. Holly painted the dark paneling white and hopes to add shiplap when the budget allows.
Lilah poses in the family room, which was added to the house sometime in the 1970s or 1980s. Holly painted the dark paneling white and hopes to add shiplap when the budget allows. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The $100 vintage fireplace was found at Detroit Architectural Salvage and once graced a now-demolished home in Detroit. It now serves as the family room focal point and adds architectural interest to the space.
The $100 vintage fireplace was found at Detroit Architectural Salvage and once graced a now-demolished home in Detroit. It now serves as the family room focal point and adds architectural interest to the space. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Holly made the family room wreath out of old book pages and hung a vintage violin over a blackboard for added interest.
Holly made the family room wreath out of old book pages and hung a vintage violin over a blackboard for added interest. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A cozy corner of the family room features an old school desk.
A cozy corner of the family room features an old school desk. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Holly changes the vintage mantel d&eacute;cor with the season. Here it&rsquo;s accented with feathers, wooden elements and fall colors and textures.
Holly changes the vintage mantel décor with the season. Here it’s accented with feathers, wooden elements and fall colors and textures. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Vintage mirrors add light and sparkle in the master bedroom. &ldquo;I&rsquo;m obsessed with vintage mirrors,&rdquo; Holly admits.&nbsp;
Vintage mirrors add light and sparkle in the master bedroom. “I’m obsessed with vintage mirrors,” Holly admits.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Holly transformed the master bedroom recently after being inspired by the blue and white coverlet, a $4 church rummage sale find.
Holly transformed the master bedroom recently after being inspired by the blue and white coverlet, a $4 church rummage sale find. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The white furniture in the master bedroom was a vintage set left over after an estate sale. &ldquo;They didn&rsquo;t want to just throw it away,&rdquo; she explained of the show&rsquo;s organizers, who contacted her. &ldquo;I&rsquo;m so glad they called me.&rdquo;
The white furniture in the master bedroom was a vintage set left over after an estate sale. “They didn’t want to just throw it away,” she explained of the show’s organizers, who contacted her. “I’m so glad they called me.” David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
&ldquo;Don&rsquo;t Give Up,&rdquo; was picked up at a church rummage sale. A repurposed file cabinet to the right adds height.
“Don’t Give Up,” was picked up at a church rummage sale. A repurposed file cabinet to the right adds height. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Holly poses in the renovated kitchen, which replaced the original dating to 1955.
Holly poses in the renovated kitchen, which replaced the original dating to 1955. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Holly takes a rare break on the dining room&rsquo;s church pew. She enjoys helping clients who want to create a personalized home on a limited budget.
Holly takes a rare break on the dining room’s church pew. She enjoys helping clients who want to create a personalized home on a limited budget. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Holly bought the vintage claw foot tub on Craig&rsquo;s List and painted it. She repurposed the original bathroom fixture by painting it, flipping it upside down and adding Edison-style lightbulbs.
Holly bought the vintage claw foot tub on Craig’s List and painted it. She repurposed the original bathroom fixture by painting it, flipping it upside down and adding Edison-style lightbulbs. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The first floor bath features Holly&rsquo;s collection of floral paintings, many of which were bought at area estate sales. &nbsp;
The first floor bath features Holly’s collection of floral paintings, many of which were bought at area estate sales.   David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The St. Clair Shores ranch dates to 1955
The St. Clair Shores ranch dates to 1955 David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    It wasn’t exactly her dream house. And it definitely needed work, Holly Moyer says of the unassuming 1955 St. Clair Shores ranch she and her husband, Michael, bought in 2012. “It had been a bachelor pad for many years and hadn’t been updated since it was built,” she remembers. “Almost everything needed to be replaced and the kitchen cabinets were falling apart.”

    But the price was right and there was room for the Moyers’ blended family of six, which includes two 17-year-old teenagers, a 12-year-old, a 6-year-old, two rescue cats, Emma and Gazpacho, and a rescue Boston Terrier/Boxer puppy named Lilah.  “I was very pregnant at the time and nesting,” Holly explains of the family’s unexpected purchase. “But it was odd to find a ranch that had four bedrooms and two baths so we jumped.”

    Once the approximately 1,500-square-foot house was theirs, Holly moved quickly to put her creativity and DIY skills to work to transform the house into something closer to her dreams. Not for her the mid-century modern look that’s so popular at the moment.  The 30-something design devotee describes her style as “vintage chic with a little bit of Boho glam,” adding that she loves nothing more than the thrill of the hunt, and scouring antique shops, estate sales, church rummage sales and even local curbs for unusual and one-of-a-kind pieces that put her personal stamp on her home.

    A love for and appreciation of anything old is in her blood, she says. A longtime Eastsider, Holly grew up in a 1909 English Colonial, one of the first houses built in Roseville, she says. Her parents were curb shoppers, pickers and vintage fans long before it became trendy, she remembers. “I got it from both sides,” she says with a laugh. “My father finds the most amazing things. They worked in tandem.” She credits her mom for her ability to see the possibilities in an older item, including some others may have left behind. “She was always finding great pieces and then redecorating the whole house around them. I think that’s where my love of old things started.”

    Holly grew up helping her mom and others decorate. “I was always artistic. She would ask me what colors to paint,” she says, adding, “Luckily we have totally different decorating styles so we don’t go for the same things when we shop together.”

    Eventually she parlayed her interest and ability into a small business, opening a St. Clair Shores shop that featured vintage and repurposed pieces. “I employed 20 local artists, all of whom were pickers and makers,” she explains. “We had lots of salvage and architectural pieces.” She closed in 2018 when the landlord sold the building but is currently considering reopening if the spot if right.

    In the meantime, she is enjoying finishing up her own home, something she says is a work in progress. The Moyers remodeled the small kitchen and bathroom, but most of the transformation has been through decorating.  Holly opted for a black-and-white palette, she explains, to add cohesiveness to small spaces and because it’s classic and easily changed. “You can’t go wrong with black and white and it gives you the ability to add pops of color.”

    She’s not afraid to play design musical chairs if it suits the family’s lifestyle, including converting the traditional front living room into a roomy dining room off the kitchen. The family room on the back of the house serves as their main living space and overflows into the enclosed sunroom behind it. “I would live out here year round if I could,” Holly says of the three-season space.

    Furnishings are an eclectic combination of ages and styles, which Holly believes is part of the charm. Old things appeal to her for a variety of reasons, she says. “I appreciate the craftsmanship and the quality in vintage things,” she says. “You won’t see me buying from a big box store. If I buy anything from Pottery Barn it’s because I got it at Salvation Army.”

    Like her mom, she believes one fun find can inspire a room. Weaknesses include chandeliers, architectural salvage, vintage lamps (luckily for her Michael is an electrician), books, linens and old mirrors. “I’m obsessed with them,” she admits. “If I see one in a thrift store I can’t leave without it, especially if its chippy and cloudy.” She points to the $100 vintage fireplace mantel in the family room as a favorite treasure and focal point. “It’s lived, and it tells a story,” she says.

    She recently redid the master bedroom after discovering a blue-and-white coverlet for $4 at a Grosse Pointe church rummage sale. “I get so bored when everyone has the same pillow or the same sign,” she says. “I don’t want the same thing everyone else has. Vintage is a treasure hunt and it allows me to use my creativity. The picking and the discovery is a bit part of the fun.”  She loves perusing design books, magazines and online sources including Instagram and Pinterest for inspiration, and credits HGTV’s Nicole Curtis, a Michigan native, and Patina White’s Beth Schaleben as kindred spirits.

    Words of encouragement found throughout the house include signs like “There is always something to be thankful for,” in the dining room, “Be A Good Human,” over the sink in the kitchen and “Don’t Give Up” in the family room. They’re more than lip service, she says.  “Our son was bullied in the 8th grade and is a suicide survivor.” She started tucking positive words and images around the house for everyone’s benefit. “When you come from a good, happy home you are able to carry that with you through the day and, hopefully, use it to help other people,” she explains.

    She believes younger people are waking up to her style of shopping and decorating. “I have so many ask me how I did something or where I shop,” she says, adding that she finds inspiration all around her.

    She enjoys helping others maximize their own homes and collections through her business, Gypsy Dreams Design Co., and making online project tutorials. “A lot of time people have good stuff, they just don’t know how to put it together.” Her tips for shopping vintage? “Buy the best quality you can afford,” she says. “Buy in bulk and you might get a discount.” She also advises building your decor around things you love and being open to serendipity. “I find a lot on the side of the road,” she says “It’s good for the budget and the environment and keeps things out of landfills.”

    Her ranch has come a long way since they bought it, she says. “It’s not necessarily my architectural style, but for now, it works.” And that one day dream house? “My family is originally from the South, and someday I would really, really love an old plantation-style home with a big balcony.”

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/home-garden/2019/10/24/ranch-reborn-creative-homeowner-transforms-her-space/3920537002/