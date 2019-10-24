The Junior League of Detroit has picked the Bingley Fales House, the largest home in Detroit's Indian Village neighborhood, as the location of its next Designers' Show House. (Photo: Junior League of Detroit)

Junior League picks Bingley Fales house for next Designers' Show House

With 2020 just months away, that means that Junior League of Detroit's new Designers' Show House -- held every other year -- isn't that far away, either. The group has picked the Bingley Fales house in Detroit's Indian Village as the location of its next show house, its 23rd. The 16,000-square-foot house on Seminole is the largest home in Indian Village with 10 bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half baths. Roughly 30 interior designers will transform the house room by room. Situated on 2 acres of land, the house also has formal flower gardens, hardscape pathways, a trellis-covered lanai, a fountain, and a Pewabic tile-lined reflecting pool. The show house will open with a gala on May 9 and runs through June 7. More than 10,000 people are expected to tour the house.

Crown & Paw, a custom pet good company that makes canvas portraits, is offering a limited edition Halloween collection. Pictured is the Pennywise Custom Pet Canvas. (Photo: Crown & Paw)

What a fright! Halloween pet portraits

Who says Fido has to be left out of the Halloween fun? Crown & Paw, an online custom pet goods company, is offering limited edition Halloween portraits that will turn your pet's image into something seriously spooky to last long after Halloween is over. Portrait options include several classic Halloween costume options, including a witch and vampire, along with classic horror characters such as Pennywise and Freddy Kreuger. Customers simply upload an image of their pooch and a team of artists transforms it into a portrait with a costume and facial expressions. An 8-by-10 canvas on a handcrafted wood frame is $49.95. Go to crownandpaw.com.

Post Detroit, a home decor store and collection of artists' studios on the city's east side, will hosts a birthday celebration on Sunday. (Photo: Facebook/Post)

Post hosts birthday bash on Sunday

Post, a former Detroit post office that's now a home decor store and artists' studio on the city's east side, is celebrating its second birthday on Sunday with a big blowout that will include raffles, swag bags and more. The party, which is free and open to the public, kicks off at noon and runs through 5. And, of course, a birthday celebration wouldn't be a party without cake. Post is the home of several local artists' studios, including Mutual Adoration and Scarlet Crane Creations. It's at 14500 Kercheval.

The Bizzy Buzz Artisan Market in Rochester will offer discounted Make & Take Halloween painted signs as part of Friday's Walk & Wizard Walk. (Photo: Facebook/Bizzy Buzz Artisan Market)

Witch & Wizard Walk takes over downtown Rochester

The Bizzy Buzz Artisan Market in downtown Rochester is hosting a spook-tacular Halloween event, the Witch & Wizard Walk, with discounts, treats and crafts on Friday. Ten stores downtown will participate, offering everything from sales on certain merchandise and treats to fun make and take activities. The Bizzy Buzz Artisan Market, for example, will be offering Make & Take Halloween painted signs for $10 each or 2 for $15; call (248) 726-7707 to reserve your spot. The Urban Merchant, a chic home decor store on Main Street, also will be offering discounted prices on Halloween decor. The walk is open to anyone, though costumes are encouraged.

Mikel Welch is partnering with Yosemite Home Decor on his own furniture collection. It'll debut next spring. (Photo: Facebook/Mikel Welch)

Southfield designer to debut new furniture collection next spring

Southfield native Mikel Welch, who recently starred on the "Trading Spaces" reboot, is partnering with Yosemite Home Design on his own furniture line. The new line will be called the Mikel Welch Collection and will debut next spring. "I can’t wait to make high end design accessible!" wrote Welch on a Facebook post. Welch has been everywhere since his debut "Trading Spaces" earlier this year. On Monday, he was part of a panel discussion at High Point Market in North Carolina, "Harnessing the Brand Building

Power of TV." Welch appeared with HGTV star Hilary Farr and two other designers.

