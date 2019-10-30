Buy Photo Valerie Panosian shows off a few vases, which were possibly made several decades ago . (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News)

“My whole house is decorated with dogs, cats, horses and wild animals but these are my favorites,” Carol Millar wrote to the column about two pieces of animal art she recently brought to DuMouchelles for appraisal. There, expert Joelle del Rose took a closer look. “A friend of mine saw these dog prints at a house sale over 60 years ago and knowing my love for dogs she bought them for me… The frames appear to be original. To my untrained eye they seem to be in great condition.”

Del Rose said that the pair are actually hand-tinted prints colored with watercolor and gouache.

“They were given to me by a friend,” Millar explained at the event. “An appraiser from Texas told me they were by Edwin Landseer.”

According to artuk.org, Edwin Henry Landseer (1802-1873) was an “English painter, sculptor, and engraver, mainly of animal subjects. He was the son of an engraver and writer, John Landseer (1769–1852), and was an infant prodigy. His career was a story of remarkable social as well as professional success: he was the favourite painter of Queen Victoria (who considered him ‘very good looking although rather short’) and his friends included Dickens and Thackeray. The qualities in his work that delighted the Victorian public, however, subsequently caused his reputation to plummet, for although he had great skill in depicting animal anatomy, he tended to humanize his subjects to tell a sentimental story or point a moral.” He also painted portraits and historical scenes and was commissioned to make four landmark bronze lions at the base of Nelson’s Column in Trafalgar Square.

Del Rose said that the Landseer was known for his animals and anatomy studies and often did scenes like Millars, which include sentimental scenes of children and animals. Because of the clothing and other clues, she dated Millar’s prints to about 1840 and said that the evidence of tartan in the dress shows a rising interest in Scotland at the time. “The tartan socks and sash are a reference to Queen Victoria and the Scottish Highlands,” she explained. “Around this time Scottish jewelry and accessories were in vogue.”

She also estimated the value at up to $600 for the pair, adding that the values were down a bit but that the subject matter still popular. “These are very well preserved and really gorgeous,” the appraiser added.

Tiffany Auction Update

Curious what happened to the Tiffany Studios chandelier that was auctioned at DuMouchelles and featured in a recent column? Bob DuMouchelle was pleased to report to Trash or Treasure readers that the Rose Terrace piece did even better than expected at auction. Estimated at $30,000 to $50,000, the rare fixture eventually brought $130,000 before the gavel sounded. That’s the good news, said DuMouchelle. The bad news is that despite a number of local collectors, the high number ultimately came from outside metro Detroit. “Unfortunately, it looks like it will be leaving the area,” DuMouchelle reported.

About this item

Item: Prints

Owned by: Carol Millar

Appraised by: Joelle Del Rose, DuMouchelles

Estimated value: $200 to $600

