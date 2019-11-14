Homestyle: Holiday tablescapes
Blush is the new beige, but prettier! And it's making its way onto holiday tables. This Serafina dinner plate is stoneware made by hand in Portugal with a wash of pink reactive glaze, so each piece will be slightly different. The hand-applied gold rim adds a touch of glam. The plate is 11 inches in diameter. Crate and Barrel
Global influences have been huge in home decor. The Thomas collection from Rosenthal creates a smorgasbord of patterns and colors that will bring fun to the holiday table. Rosenthal
Michael Aram's newest flower inspiration is the calla lily. He fashions elegant hands out of the architectural, curving shape of the flower. The motif was inspired by the wedding bouquet seen in his mother's wedding picture. The flowers are deep purple and gold, representing creativity, wisdom, dignity, power and luxury. Michael Aram
Marie Daage is a Paris-based artist who uses plates as her canvas. One of her newest patterns is Belle de Nuit, a fanciful painterly dragonfly, whose gold bordered wings are re-interpreted in a border on the dinner plate. Marie Daage
A graphically modern interpretation of the Star of David is repeated in tonal blues and shimmery silver on this 12-inch porcelain Hanukkah platter from Crate and Barrel. There are matching salad or dessert plates, perfect for crispy latkes or fruit-filled sufganiyot donuts. The pieces are dishwasher-safe, but not suitable for use in ovens or microwaves. Crate and Barrel
Carbon teak root wood features stripes of natural and stained pieces to emphasize the dramatic length of a modern serving board, the black stain coordinating with a simple iron handle. Perfect for charcuterie, cheese and bite-sized appetizers as well as individual desserts. Crate and Barrel
Chunky wood chargers add warmth to a setting of crackled glazes, on a gray plate topped with a textured white salad plate decorated with trees that look hand-painted, from the All Spruced Up collection at Pier 1. The charger looks like it was sliced from a tree trunk; paired with nubby linen natural runner and gray glassware, along with rich green napkins piped in white and topped with faux spruce and pinecone and snowball napkin rings, this setting -- accessorized with fuzzy tall trees and pillar candles on silver bases -- on a pine table looks clean and modern. Pier 1
Larger-than-life-sized white magnolias decorate a plate that makes a lovely holiday statement but can suit any season. Crafted of glazed ironstone, the dinnerware from Pier 1 is durable and dishwasher-safe. Dinner plate is 10 1/2 inches in diameter; salad plate is 8 3/4 inches. It's shown with scallop-edged embossed Antique scroll white dinnerware and 13-inch iron charger with a windmill-inspired pleated border. Pier 1
A leopard-patterned salad plate is dressed for the holidays in reflective gold, which lends an uptown look as it nods to the Serengeti. The 8.15-inch diameter porcelain plate is from Pier 1. Pier 1.
Italian artist Coralla Maiuri combined elegance with playfulness in the Caravaggio Fruit collection of porcelain bone china edged with a delicately painted gold border. The delightfully exploded abstract pattern features bold splashes of red, yellow and blue. Another fiery red plate is dappled with gold. Credit: Piero Cremonese for Coralla Maiuri Piero Cremonese for Coralla Maiuri
A minimal attitude is expressed in the TAC 2.0 stripe collection, designed by Bauhaus architect Walter Gropius. Built on geometric forms, the simple circle and the seamless globe are primary inspirations for the streamlined collection. Fine lines mix with matte and glossy surfaces, metallic shimmering areas and red glass to create a modern, urban look. Rosenthal
Like a chic, sophisticated sampler, the alphabet is celebrated Versace style, with fanciful letters and Greek key border, in signature bold colors highlighted with gold. Holiday Alphabet Mood is from Rosenthal. Rosenthal
The Kingsley collection, made in England by Spode, was taken from the company's archive, but it looks fresh because of its colors: ochre, plum and teal. The pattern appears on a crisp white ground and is available in a range of stylish shapes. Spode
The Alpine collection from Lenox subtly introduces snowflake and modern tree patterns in soft color and relief. Teamed with a brown salad bowl that's servers also feature a matching pattern, touches of greenery create a warm, natural tablescape. Lenox
    Whether it's a sit-down dinner or buffet, the dining table assumes center stage for holiday entertaining. It's the gathering spot for family and friends. But it also speaks volumes for those trying to create some extra-special magic -- something beautiful, memorable, a strong visual takeaway for family and guests.

            Some are tradition-bound with setting the table, perhaps bringing out special plates and family heirlooms each year, just like the menorah during Hanukkah or favorite Christmas tree ornaments. Even so, it's always fun to layer in something new, whether it's a set of salad plates, new flatware, glassware, serving pieces, table linens, candleholders or salt and pepper shakers.

            Guests may not immediately notice something smallish, but you'll feel as good as you do when you're wearing a new fashion accessory or piece of jewelry to complement a staple in your wardrobe.

            Tabletop trends in recent years have echoed many in home design. Settings have become more relaxed, and there's a wonderful synergy between nature as a muse and artisanal pieces, or those that look handcrafted. There's an appeal in irregular edges and imperfect surfaces.

            So many of the current table settings featured on retailer websites are showing a lot of wood, with place mats or runners crisscrossing tables, often serving as place mats for two. One reason, perhaps, is that the wood adds warmth and contrast to the porcelain or stoneware. In a neutral tablescape that features white plates complemented by wood serving pieces and a salad bowl, plus woven place mats, the wood solidifies an emerging brown palette, but keeps it interesting with tonal differences and textures.

            Tablecloths, of course, are perfect for providing allover color or pattern, from paisley to stripes, as well as seasonal motifs such as leaves, pumpkins, poinsettias and trees.

            But dressing up has changed a bit. The new approach to glitz and glamor may appear as sparkly accents to earthy dinnerware. Just as metallic threads or beads might find their way to humble materials like linen.

            These looks are especially dramatic when layered, with a mix of materials.

            Remember when square dishes disrupted the status quo on tables? A lot of the buzz was generated at restaurants, which embraced the form as modern, and perfect for showing off beautifully composed food. Now, irregular shapes like exaggerated ovals are coming into play, and scalloped and even irregularly shaped plates are winning fans.

            Many retailers now feature tips on how to dress the table for the holidays, some even offering recipes. There are a few underlying themes in common.

            -- Embrace the season. There's nothing wrong with bringing out those visual touchpoints that connect you to holidays. Think pumpkins, candy canes, snowflakes, dreidels, Christmas trees and noisemakers. What makes it all fresh is modern interpretations in the artwork. That may mean changing up scale -- making it either giant or mini, stylizing or adding a whimsical note.

            -- Consider a color other than red and green or those most tied to other holidays. Well, doesn't blush (remember millennial pink) seem to be the color of the moment? It's a good look on dinnerware, and we've seen it beautifully paired with shiny or matte gold. It's soft and pretty.

            -- Add natural touches and colors from nature. For a Thanksgiving table, pumpkins and gourds, ornamental cabbage, the red, orange and gold hues of autumn leaves. For Christmas, winter white, red berries, green fir, pine or holly.

            -- Mix in metallics. Gold still is riding the hot wave of popularity. Both shiny, matte and burnished gold lends a warm look, as does copper. One huge plus for those who like gold-embellished dinnerware. A number of brands now offer plates that feature microwave- and dishwasher-safe golds. Silver also can be every bit as elegant -- in low-key pewter, silver leaf or polished stainless. And don't forget about glittery accents and beads, which you might find in embellished table runners.

            -- Go modern. Even if you use traditional pieces, mix them up with modern shapes or patterns. Like a geometric or stripe teamed with a floral.

            -- Just as wallpaper has become bolder and more graphic, so has some dinnerware. Large-scale imagery makes a statement, like uber-sized flowers.

            -- Black (especially matte) is enjoying a huge moment. It can be dramatic in both dinnerware and flatware, the latter sometimes combined with gold for a luxe look.

            -- Add whimsical, folksy or childlike touches. A new Versace design for Rosenthal recalls vintage samplers, but in a sophisticated interpretation, with an alphabet in typical bold colors, accented with gold and Greek key design.

            -- Update traditional. The best way to do this is by layering. Add a new modern charger in burnished gold to set off your grandmother's dishes or pair a woven or chunky wood charger with less rustic plates.

            -- Artisanal accents. This is key: Anything hand-painted or handmade will elevate the table, as it celebrates craft.

            -- Mix stemmed clear glassware and others with a hint of color. From clean-lined simple shapes to textures, there's a range of colors, from soft rose and blue to gray and amber.

            A beautiful table makes your guests feel special. So raise a glass and toast, as you give thanks, wish a Happy Hanukkah, Merry Christmas or a joyous Kwanzaa, and ring in the new year.

            Sources

            -- Coralla Maiuri through TableArt, 323-653-8278, www.tableartonline.com

            -- Crate and Barrel, 800-967-6696, www.crateandbarrel.com

            -- Lenox, 800-223-4311, www.lenox.com

            -- Marie Daage, shop@mariedaage.com, www.mariedaage.com

            -- Pier 1, 800-245-4595, www.pier1.com

            -- Rosenthal, 800-596-3503, www.rosenthalusa-shop.com

            -- Sambonet, 800-596-3503, www.sambonet-shop.com

            -- Spode, 888-778-1471, www.spode.com

            -- Villeroy and Boch, 800-845-5376, www.villeroy-boch.com

                             **                       **                       **

            SIDEBAR

            Table It on the Side

            Two side tables are competing for attention, along with the big one where holiday feasting unfolds.

            One is set up for hors d'oeuvres, like cheese and charcuterie. The other is decked out with desserts -- just a little teaser to whet the appetite. And for both, the range of stylish choices for serving pieces has expanded.

            Cheese boards have dressed up, some pairing materials like marble or slate with wood, others with metal inlays or simply contrasting light and dark woods.

            Elevated cake stands lend interest to a buffet, when food is presented at different heights.

                             **                       **                       **

