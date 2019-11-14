A "before" shot of last year's winner Mark Hale's home office before his makeover. (Photo: PHOTOS / JANE HALE)

Feeling buried in clutter as the end of 2019 approaches? The Michigan chapter of the National Association of Productivity & Organizing wants to help.

Homestyle is teaming up with the chapter on the second annual Messiest Room contest. If you need help digging out an office, bedroom or living room, NAPO-MI will pick one winner to help transform a space into something organized and functional.

And the best part: The makeover is free. The contest kicks off Friday. Entries must be submitted by noon Dec. 6.

No basements or outbuildings will be considered and rooms must be safe, meaning no water damage or mold. To win, entrants must fill out a brief application – go to napomichigan.com to download one – explaining how their space got so messy and why they deserve to win along with two to three photos (resolution shouldn’t be higher than 1 MB).

Completed applications can either be emailed to Betty Huotari at betty@logicalplacement.com or mailed to Logical Placement, 11469 Fawn Valley Trail, Fenton, MI 48430. The makeover will be completed in January as part of NAPO’s Go Month – or Get Organized. Pictured is last year’s winner before the makeover.

