Five homes featured on Northville Holiday Home Tour

Five private homes will be dressed in their holiday finest to inspire your seasonal decor during the Northville Holiday Home Tour that returns from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Nov. 22 and 23. Presented by the Northville Community Foundation, tickets, which are $25, can be purchased at several locations, including Gardenviews, Haven and the Northville Chamber of Commerce. Tickets will also be available from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the day of the tour at Ward Church, 40000 Six Mile (inside the main entrance). For information or to buy tickets online, go to northvillecommunityfoundation.org.

Royal Oak Market: Art Fair Edition is Nov. 21-22

Now in its fourth year, Royal Oak Market: Art Fair Edition will take place indoors from noon- 10 p.m. on Nov. 21-22 at the Royal Oak Farmers Market. This juried show will feature 60 artists, live entertainment, food trucks, craft beer and free admission. The atmosphere makes this event a fun and festive place to purchase a holiday gift of fine art for someone on your list or enjoy a great date night out. The location is 316 E. 11 Mile. For information, go to theguild.org.

Sign of the times for Thanksgiving

Whether you plan to host Turkey Day this time around or head to someone else’s home for Thanksgiving dinner, it’s the time of year for special celebrations that focus on gratitude. This Rustic Grateful Wood Wall Decor sends an important message each day to appreciate the people and other meaningful details in our lives. The decorative sign retails for around $24 and is available through Wayfair. For information, go to wayfair.com.

Village Potters Guild sale is Nov. 22-23

Get a head start on your holiday shopping at the Village Potters Guild of Plymouth’s 24th annual holiday show and sale from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Nov. 22- 23. Peruse an array of pieces from funky to functional, including decorative, sculptural, raku, Christmas plates, ornaments, and pit-fired art from porcelain and stoneware clay. Prices range from $5 to $250. The location of the studio is 340 N. Main (just north of the railroad tracks, behind the American Community Building). Look for the balloons. For information, go to villagepottersguild.org.

