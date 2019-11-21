Homestyle: Bring the five senses to your decor
Taste and smell are part of the package in this newly remodeled kitchen that features a mix of metals and a dramatic backsplash. The hustle and bustle of food prep and family conversations keep the sounds coming. Jeff Garland
A snack bar and a compact sectional suit the new seating nook in this Ann Arbor remodel by Margeaux Interiors. Refreshments are served below the TV that provides sight and sound. A leather ottoman and faux fur pillow are among the tactile pieces. Jeff Garland
This updated dining area lays the groundwork for memorable meals to be shared by addressing all the senses. Attractive accent lighting plays an important role in the overall experience. Jeff Garland
A powder room update by Margeaux Interiors becomes a feast for the eyes. The faceted mirror and a whimsical piece of art from the client’s collection add personality that appeals to the senses. Jeff Garland
This freshly remodeled living room satisfies the senses in a subtle way. Repainted surfaces include the stately armoire and the fireplace mantel. Flowers and plants introduce a natural aroma. Jeff Garland
The dining area offers a visual treat with a bar cart display and a series of vases filled with blooms on the table. Comfy chairs offer a tactile experience while a tall container of branches in the corner adds a textural element that draws the eye to that side of the room. Structural wood columns deliver a strong visual. Jeff Garland
A deluxe sectional feels soft to the touch while natural elements add texture and scent. Refreshments entice the taste buds, while colorful artwork and other accents provide visual stimulation. West Elm
A wood cake stand elevates cake as a sight to behold and taste. West Elm
An arrangement of Peruvian mirrors results in a pretty visual that reflects light and other features in a room. West Elm
Organic towels soften a bathroom appealing to the sense of sight and touch. West Elm
Velvet bedding lends texture to a bedroom appealing to multiple senses with a touch of luxury and warmth. West Elm
A deluxe sectional feels soft to the touch while natural elements add texture and scent. Refreshments entice the taste buds, while colorful artwork and other accents provide visual stimulation. West Elm
There is much to be learned from a space that’s been staged for a real estate showing. With color and scale that appeal to the senses, a well-defined room can entice the right buyer. Impact Home Staging Experts
Textured walls and an exposed ceiling create a unique backdrop for this staged space Impact Home Staging Experts
An empty dining room can be difficult to envision with furniture while a staged space shows how the area benefits from contrasting materials, comfortable seating and proper lighting. An accent wall draws the eye toward a soothing focal point. Impact Home Staging Experts
Textured fabrics play well with other materials like leather in this living space that’s been prepped to sell. Rugs create a soft touch underfoot while softening the sounds associated with the echo of an empty house. Kelly Dobson
Distinctive artwork and lighting accentuate these spaces that visually connect to each other through color and style, which are considered to be important aspects of staging a home to appeal to the senses. Kelly Dobson
Muted colors create a sense of calm in these staged areas that make it possible for potential buyers to imagine themselves living there. A blend of textures moves the eye around the room. Kelly Dobson
A comfortable conversation area by the fireplace inspires visitors to view the space in a different way. Natural elements and accent lighting contribute to the sensory experience of the residence. Kelly Dobson
Upholstered seating in each of the rooms featured in this open layout makes the staged spaces feel warm and inviting for real estate showings. The way they work together as a whole enhances the flow of the home. Kelly Dobson
There is so much to consider when entering a space, from the way it looks to the way it feels, smells and sounds. Kelly Dobson
It’s essential to appeal to the senses in a master bedroom where luxurious bedding provides comfort and warmth and adjustable lighting lets you control the environment. Natural elements provide a pleasant scent that doesn’t overwhelm, while symmetry can be pleasing to the eye. Kelly Dobson
It doesn’t take much to turn a bedroom into a personal retreat that appeals to the senses like this staged space. Kelly Dobson
An upholstered headboard addresses multiple senses like sight, sound and touch. Layered bedding delivers a tactile contrast between the comforter, pillows and throw that also provide a striking visual. Impact Home Staging Experts
Flowers and plants add natural scents to a living area where comfortable seating and a rug lend a deluxe touch. Ample lighting allows visitors to examine the staged space at night when many real estate showings take place. Impact Home Staging Experts
You can never go wrong with texture to attract the senses in more than one category, such as sight and touch. The layered look of this staged space feels warm and welcoming due to an attractive blend of elements. Impact Home Staging Experts
Maximizing natural light and unique views enhances what a room has to offer. This staged area features all the bells and whistles with a cohesive color and design scheme that creates a pleasing visual. Impact Home Staging Experts
A rug provides a sense of touch underfoot says Darla Rowley, owner of Impact Home Staging Experts in Troy. Staged homes can provide inspiration for anyone since they often appeal to all the senses through their décor. Impact Home Staging Experts
    Though we may be familiar with the five senses, there’s a lot to be said for filling a home with components that entice sight, sound, taste, touch and smell. Designing with these sensations in mind heightens the experience when you spend time in a space.

    For Darla Rowley, owner of Impact Home Staging Experts in Troy, decorating for the senses comes with the territory. As she explains, stagers bring balance and scale with decorative elements that create visual warmth in a vacant or dated space on the market. “Without that, it can be cold and uninviting,” she says. Though the goal is to trigger a response that leads to a better offer, any home can benefit from these concepts.

    Color and style are consistent for the interiors that complement the exterior of the house. “They may not be exact, but if a home is really traditional we wouldn’t want the interiors to be uber contemporary,” says Rowley.  “They need to be cohesive with a color palette that flows gracefully from one room to the next.”

    Tactile elements like upholstered chairs add a soft touch to all the wood in a dining room. Textiles like pillows and comforters in a bedroom also speak to the sense of touch, while a shower curtain and towels can soften the edges in a bathroom.

    Rugs can have a similar effect, especially with hardwood floors. “The underfoot touch is important,” says Rowley. These accents can also soften the sounds of a house that echoes.

    First impressions

    During an open house, Realtors often play music and bake cookies for prospective buyers. Appealing to the sense of sound, taste and smell works equally well for guests when entertaining.

    The nose also knows when something isn’t right. “You can’t sell it if you can smell it,” says Rowley. “Smell can be really off-putting.  The only thing a house should smell like is clean.” Still, you can overdo it. If the clean scent is too strong, people start to wonder what the sellers are trying to hide.

    Under the touch umbrella, Rowley stresses the importance of keeping your house at a comfortable temperature for others. “Some people try to save money, but there’s nothing worse than walking into a cold house during a showing,” she says. This makes potential buyers wonder if the furnace works properly or the windows need to be replaced.

    Having your lights on timers creates a warm and inviting environment at night. For more natural light during the day, Rowley suggests opening the blinds and removing heavy draperies that make a room feel darker.  

    Visual distractions can overwhelm the senses when people try to picture themselves in the home like one too many fishing trophies.

    Instead, for a visual touch that addresses the taste buds, lifestyle vignettes create the illusion of a meal with place settings. “You want to create that feeling of home so people can see where they would eat and if their family can fit in the space,” Rowley says.

     Sensory perception

    According to Margaret Skinner, owner of Margeaux Interiors in Birmingham, appealing to senses like sight can be achieved by repeating an element for balance. Even an object like a vase can be repeated on a shelf for more impact. For better flow, commonalities might include paint color or trim.

    Though soothing sounds come from nature, technology offers some background noise. “With your iPhone or iPad or Alexa, you always have someone to talk to,” Skinner says.

    Taste and smell go together in the kitchen. Cinnamon comes to mind during the fall season, especially around Thanksgiving with all the mulled spices and pumpkin pie. 

    When it comes to smell, Skinner says the less chemicals the better. “Guests can be sensitive or have allergies,” she says. “Go back to nature with food or flowers.”

    Touch works wonders in a neutral space where textural elements like metal and wood play against tactile textiles like velvet and linen. “When you sit on a sofa that’s soft, the warmth starts to appeal to all the senses,” Skinner says.

     The feel-good home

    Skinner created a sensory experience for a main floor renovation of an Ann Arbor residence. Prior to the project, she says the layout of the Tudor-style home was compartmentalized like a colonial. With a center entrance and an isolated dining room that wasn’t very family-friendly, the wall between the kitchen and dining room came down for a better flow.  

    The former kitchen nook became a cozy seating nook with a compact sectional and a snack bar. “It’s somewhere they can actually sit and relax,” she says. From a touch standpoint, various textures appear on accents like a faux fur pillow and a leather ottoman with nailhead trim.

    A wall-mounted TV can be viewed and heard, while the snack bar covers taste and smell with refreshments. French doors lead to a patio where the sounds of nature include chirping birds and crackling leaves at this time of year.

    Taste and smell are at the forefront of the kitchen where texture comes into play with the tile backsplash and a wood bowl filled with apples on the island. A mix of metals contributes to the big picture, from the accent lighting to the counter stools.

    Structural columns embellished with an interlocking wood tile typically seen in commercial applications add an artistic visual to the open layout. They also address what Skinner dubs the sixth sense: common. “If you don’t have the columns, the house would fall down,” she says.

    A series of vases form a sweet centerpiece on the dining table. “They have a textural feel to them and the flowers bring in nature. They really bring all the senses together with sight, smell and texture,” Skinner says. A bar cart adds to the visual variety. “Alcohol numbs all the senses,” she quips.

    In the living room, existing features were refinished like the pale pine armoire and the fireplace mantel that were painted black for a dramatic update. A new tile surround adds texture along with a twig mirror that contrasts with the black accents and varied fabrics that warm the space. Flowers add a subtle scent, while a colorful rug lends depth and dimension.

    Lastly, the powder room provides a feast for the eyes with a faceted mirror from West Elm that reflects the wallpaper. A whimsical piece of art from the client’s collection accentuates the space in the home that addresses all the senses in a sensational way.

    Jeanine Matlow writes the Smart Solutions column in Homestyle. You can reach her at jeaninematlow@earthlink.net.

    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/home-garden/2019/11/21/decorating-your-home-senses/4232791002/