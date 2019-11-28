I have so much fun around the holidays playing with new textures and colors. It is truly a time to have fun with design and decor — there are no rules on how to decorate your home. While I adore Santa-spotting and have a nostalgic soft spot for classic red and green, we have a new look this year that I find truly stunning. So hold on to your Christmas stockings, because I am about to venture away from tradition and trade out candy cane red for something a bit moodier but just as merry.

Full of holiday elegance with deep mauves and champagne hues, this is a look I have been referring to as “a very mauve-y Christmas” (because who doesn’t love a good pun?). The real star of the show is the beautiful ornament mix that can be used from the tree to the mantel and even to your table. Using a variety of styles adds dimension and depth to your displays and keeps your decor looking lux and lush.

Have fun around the holidays by playing with new textures and colors. (Photo: TNS)

One of my favorite ornaments in this trendy display is the sweet golden bird surrounded by twinkling jewels. It catches the light and shines beautifully against the greenery. Other ornaments in the collection include textured golds and mauves, demure pink tones with metallic finishes and deep burgundy glass accents that give off a muted, divine shine. One feature in the collection is the juxtaposition of natural elements like pinecones with sparkly baubles. The white and metallic pinecones play beautifully off their natural counterparts for a elegant and formal look without feeling too sterile or cold. Incorporating velvet ribbon into the display is another way to bring even more warmth.

When it comes to tying the rest of your home into a Christmas display, it’s all about the colors and texture. Since this look is fairly simple by way of color mixing, we had fun with the rest of the room by tying in fun fabrics like plaid, leopard and houndstooth in the furniture and flooring. We brought in holiday touches with bowls of greenery and dramatic vases in deep mauve. The table itself has all the drama of the tree and mantel, featuring stunning silver metallic candelabras — complete with 30-inch tapers, because why not go big? — and vintage-inspired gold rimmed glasses and truly vintage crystal bowls. Top off each table setting with one of the lovely ornaments from the tree for your guests to take home at the end of the night.

If your holiday display is simple, have some fun with the rest of the room by tying in fun fabrics like plaid, leopard and houndstooth in the furniture and flooring. (Photo: TNS)

Adapted from nellhills.com. Katie Laughridge is the owner of Kansas City interior design destination Nell Hill’s. For more information, contact Katie at info@nellhills.com.

