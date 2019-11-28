There's a new Blockbuster party game out. (Photo: Big Potato)

Blockbuster returns with a party game

Cue the red carpet with an added bonus on movie night: Blockbuster is back with a party game featuring all your favorite flicks. Simply open the VHS box, assemble your Blockbuster parking lot and create two teams. The first team to collect a VHS from all genres wins. The winning player has an advantage in Round Two, Triple Charades Jeopardy where the fun keeps on coming for film aficionados. The Blockbuster Game (Big Potato) contains 200 Movie Cards, 60 Head-to-Head Cards, an electronic timer and a nostalgic parking lot. Suggested retail price is $19.99. This game is intended for ages 12 and up. For information, go to target.com.

A Kinder World mugs aim to spread cheer. (Photo: Mary Keyser)

Passing on a kinder world

Give the gift of kindness this holiday season. As a retired teacher who wanted to make it cool to be nice, Mary Keyser trademarked the phrase “A kinder world. I’m in.” By selling products such as these mugs that retail for $14 each, proceeds go toward future merchandise and random acts of kindness. Though Keyser has purchased supplies for local schools and charities, mostly she reaches out to ordinary people. “I think it motivates the average person to turn around and be extra nice to someone else, which is the whole point,” says Keyser, who gives Girl Scout Cookies to utility workers and picks up restaurant tabs for others, leaving her card with a note telling them to pass on the kindness. For information, go to akinderworldimin.com.

Italianate home on Romeo Christmas Home Tour (Photo: Romeo Historical Society)

Romeo Christmas Home Tour is Dec. 7

The Romeo Historical Society will hold its annual Christmas Home Tour from 2-8 pm. Dec. 7. Architectural styles will include American Foursquare, Italianate, Gothic Revival, Queen Anne and Colonial Revival. Purchase ornaments at the Bancroft-Stranahan Home Museum on Church Street where the halls will also be decked. Among the other attractions will be the Clyde Craig Blacksmith Museum demonstrations, Mrs. Claus and an antique sleigh, and Santa's Sweet Shop. Tickets for the self-guided tour are $25 (cash or check only) and are available at participating businesses. For information, go to romeohistoricalsociety.org.

The 44th Annual Potters Market will take place from Dec. 5 – 8 in the 17,000-square-foot Southfield Pavilion in the Southfield Municipal Complex. (Photo: Kristine Cravens)

Revel in ceramics at 44th Annual Potters Market

The 44th Annual Potters Market will take place from Dec. 5-8 in the 17,000-square-foot Southfield Pavilion in the Southfield Municipal Complex. This event features more than 150 regional potters offering pots, vases, platters, tiles and mugs to bird baths, jewelry, ceramic framed mirrors, sculpture, lamps, tile-topped tables and more. The vast selection of ceramics includes stoneware, earthenware, porcelain, raku and smoke-fired pottery. Enjoy a bargain section in the Bulk Area with pottery priced from $5 to $30. Due to the crowds, no strollers are permitted. Admission to the special preview and advance sale from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 5 is $10 at the door. Admission on market days and parking are free. The location is 26000 Evergreen Road. For information, go to thepottersmarket.com.

The Gifts & Greens Market has seasonal arrangements, gifts and edibles. (Photo: Rochester Garden Club)

Rochester Garden Club offering Gifts & Greens Market

Enjoy some festive holiday shopping at the Rochester Garden Club Gifts & Greens Market, chock-full of seasonal arrangements, gifts and edibles. Find affordable fresh greens, fresh and permanent handmade table arrangements, baked goods and one-of-a-kind items. The event begins with the Opening Gala from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 5. For a $5 entrance fee, shoppers can enjoy snacks and beverages while shopping. Market Days are 9 a.m.–6 p.m. on Dec. 6 and 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Dec. 7 with a $2 entrance fee. There will be a wreath demonstration at 11 a.m. Dec. 6. The location is the Rochester Schools Administration Center, 501 West University, Rochester Hills. For information, go to rochestergardenclub.org.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/home-garden/2019/11/28/welcome-mat-romeo-christmas-home-tour-dec-7/4296241002/