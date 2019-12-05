I had the date marked on my calendar for days — a chance to see Santa with my husband and kids and get that elusive family photo for our Christmas card. And do the holidays really start until you see Santa? I don’t think so.

I could see the perfect picture in my head. My kids would be dressed in cute holiday clothes with somewhat neat hair (as much as that’s possible with a 9-year-old who refuses to let his mother touch his head or use gel) and hopefully smiling. Even our adorable dog would be included.

When it comes to the holidays, it's time to let go of the idea that everything will be "perfect." (Photo: T. Al Nakib/Free Images)

It’s funny how we get so wrapped up in our perception of how things will or should be — especially at the holidays — that we forget another huge factor: reality.

Within minutes of arriving at the store to get our Santa picture taken, we were told we were too late. Santa was done for the night even though he was supposed to be available for another half an hour. He’d already taken off his suit and we’d have to come back another day, we were told.

We balked. It’s hard wrangling up a family of four and getting them “photo ready” on a Sunday night. Santa relented. He put back on his suit and came out for one last photo session.

In the end, it didn’t matter. Santa may be jolly and all but my daughter wasn’t having it. She arched her back and couldn’t get away quick enough. She wasn’t about to sit on the lap of some man in a big red suit.

I was determined. I put her back on Santa’s lap for the photographer to snap three quick photos. And then I gave up.

In the end, the best photo we got shows my daughter’s belly fully exposed as her shirt rode up while she was trying her best to wiggle away from Santa. Only my dog looks picture perfect.

But I’m learning to let go this holiday season. It’s OK if there’s no perfect gift, no perfect party or perfect Christmas card picture. The holidays are a reminder that there is no such thing as perfection.

Yes, the photo cards will come in the mail, showing neighbors, friends and family, all with their adorable children, smiling sweetly. But behind every amazing photo is often 30 minutes of bickering and complete exasperation.

My gift to myself this season is acceptance. I’m adjusting my expectations. I may not find the perfect gift for every loved one. We may have to abandon the holiday party after 15 minutes because my daughter, who has special needs, isn’t up to it. And I may not even get the “perfect” picture for our holiday card. And that’s OK.

Sometimes the quest to get everything just right creates so much pressure — the pressure to “do it all” — that we forget to be present and just enjoy the moment. What matters most is simply being together.

Later this month, my husband and I will host a big dinner party for a group of friends we’ve been close with more than a decade and a half. I know I’ll fret and worry about it all coming together — the decorations, the food, the gifts. But I’m also going to remind myself that no matter what, the most important gift any of us can give to each other is time.

And even if we don’t ever get just the right card to send out to friends as our Christmas card this season, that’s OK, too. Being real — and at peace — is better than perfection.

