Seasonal displays can evolve for a number of reasons, such as lifestyle changes, aesthetic preferences or previous mishaps like ours. Due to the damage that was done by our dog to our faux Christmas tree and some of its trimmings last year, we may skip the traditional focal point often found in holiday decor.

This approach will allow me to feature all the tabletop trees I have tucked away in storage to create more of a focus on festive vignettes for December. These silver and gold accents set a celebratory tone around the home along with smaller floor trees that can be displayed where the dog can’t get to them.

Some of my favorite ornaments that have been stashed away because we have too many for the main tree will become more prominent when shown in different ways. For instance, my serving pieces that are taking up space in kitchen cabinets and linen closets make the perfect vessels for seasonal decor. A trifle bowl filled with ornaments elevates all that glistens for a pleasing arrangement, while a cake stand with a lid holds faux snowballs for a winter wonderland.

A tabletop tree can make a statement on a mantel or a nightstand. (Photo: Balsam Hill)

Other displays include candles shaped like pine cones that sit inside a glass cloche and vintage ornaments that hang from the extended branches of a metal tree that can also hold jewelry.

An adorable polar bear figure adorned with a rhinestone scarf never got put away last year. Hand-me-down Christmas carolers from a dear friend and neighbor who passed away remind me of all the holidays we celebrated together.

On a larger scale, my vintage sled provides the perfect surface for gifts in lieu of a tree. A tall tabletop tree made from ornaments secured to a Styrofoam cone becomes a seasonal centerpiece when entertaining along with another sparkly specimen I have that will decorate our lower level this year.

Another ornamental tree adorns the living room mantel where it sends a festive message. Stacked holiday-themed boxes that look like old books hold remotes and receipts on a nearby table.

To refresh my current inventory, I plan to add a few more new items like a wreath-shaped holiday card holder that provides another decorative touch. I also plan to honor my daughter’s request for some seasonal pillows.

A recent trend that caught my eye inspired me to place a small artificial floor tree in a wicker basket for an understated container. This look supports the latest holiday decor looks that lean toward simplicity with natural materials, neutral hues and handmade embellishments.

Other simple touches include non-breakable ornaments that decorate various doorknobs around our house come Christmastime. A small plaque given to me by a friend that says “better not pout” hangs from a hook outside my daughter’s room as a reminder for all those teenage mood swings.

While a traditional Christmas tree creates a natural focal point for the home, these seasonal arrangements entice the eye in smaller portions. They’ve also reminded me to include other rooms like the kitchen that don’t always get dressed for special occasions. Spreading the holiday love throughout the house helps everyone get into the spirit of the season.

Jeanine Matlow is a Metro Detroit interior decorator turned freelance writer specializing in stories about interior design. You can reach her at jeaninematlow@earthlink.net.

