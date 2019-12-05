Wooden bowls from the Holland Bowl Mill, one of only a few commercial producers left in the U.S. (Photo: “From Michigan, With Love” Holiday Shopping Guide)

“From Michigan, With Love” Holiday Shopping Guide out

The 2019 “From Michigan, With Love” Holiday Shopping Guide features a combination of new products and old favorites based in the Great Lakes State to help support the local economy. Check out the beautiful wooden bowls from the Holland Bowl Mill, one of only a few commercial producers left in the U.S., and Better Made Chocolate Covered Chips made with Sanders Chocolate that are back for the holidays in limited supply. Don’t forget Better Made wearables and trinkets like a bamboo cutting board in the shape of the Michigan mitten with the Better Made logo. For information, go to frommichiganwithlove.com.

Homeowner survey spotlights remodeling trends

Hausera, an online kitchen and bath specialty retailer, released the findings of its nationwide survey of 1,000 homeowners that reveal top trends and challenges in remodeling and renovation projects. For instance, 8 in 10 homeowners have renovated a kitchen, bathroom or laundry room in the last two years and 6 in 10 have specific plans to do more in the next two years. Common challenges include staying on budget and finding the right pros. Lifestyle changes drive recent home renovations where smart products and green features are hot. There’s also a strong demand for home design expertise: Seven in 10 homeowners have hired a design/build professional for a renovation; 6 in 10 have hired an interior designer. Nicole Curtis tops the list of favorite designers. For information, go to hausera.com.

Michigan’s Surplus Store in Lansing open Saturday

If you’re looking for a unique outing, the state of Michigan’s Surplus Store in Lansing will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. See the vast inventory from property seized by police, items voluntarily surrendered at airports, surplus property from local public colleges, and property no longer needed by government agencies. Items include computers, phone and computer accessories, knives, wine keys, sporting goods, tools, automotive equipment, desks, file cabinets, chairs, bookshelves, jewelry, and fashion accessories. Payment must be made with cash or VISA/MasterCard/Discover. The address is 3111 West St. Joseph – Bldg. 600. MiBid online auctions are available to browse and bid 24 hours a day at michigan.gov/mibid. For information, go to michigan.gov/surplus.

Shop Midnight Madness in Ann Arbor Friday. Stores will stay open late and offer specials and sales. (Photo: BENJAMIN WEATHERSTON)

Stores open late for Midnight Madness in Ann Arbor on Friday

Are you a night owl? Shop Midnight Madness in Ann Arbor this Friday where stores stay open late for the holidays. Enjoy sales and specials during certain hours at various restaurants and shops along with entertainment. Find gifts for the home at places like Four Directions and Antelope Antiques. For information, go to mainstreetannarbor.org.

The Boutique at Farmer John’s Greenhouse in Farmington Hills is offering a make and take workshop. (Photo: Farmer John’s Greenhouse i)

Make your own centerpiece at workshop

There’s been a whole lot happening this holiday season at The Boutique at Farmer John’s Greenhouse in Farmington Hills, like the Live Greens Christmas Centerpiece Make & Take from 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 15. Pay online or in-store. Seating is limited. The cost is $40 and the location is 26950 Haggerty Road. While you’re there, you can shop their impressive selection of holiday decor and more. For information, go to farmerjohnsgreenhouse.com.

