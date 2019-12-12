Wood N Things, a home decor shop in Brighton, will be featured in the upcoming Lifetime movie, "Christmas Song." (Photo: Wood N Things)

Brighton home decor shop to be featured in Lifetime holiday movie

When Lifetime movie producers were looking for a small town to film an upcoming Christmas movie, they took one look at a home decor shop in Brighton earlier this year and found what they'd been looking for. "They immediately fell in love with the old red farmhouse and attached 1901 Grand Trunk caboose," said Wood 'N Things owner Pat Bayless. At that first visit, they knew "our store would be the perfect foundation to their storyline. Now Wood 'N Things will make its TV debut on Saturday in Lifetime's "Christmas Winter Song," which premieres at 8 p.m. Bayless said the crew filmed for about five days in their store earlier in May and "the cast and crew were a delight to have onsite," she said. The movie stars Ashanti and Stan Shaw. Wood 'N Things is at 200 Hyne Street.

Ceramicist Rod Lloyd of Commerce is one of the 200 artists whose work is featured at this year's "Art for the Holidays" show at the Detroit Artists Market. The show runs through Dec. 28. (Photo: Maureen Feighan)

Ceramics, textiles and more featured at Detroit Artists Market holiday show

When it comes to holiday artists' market, few have the history that the Detroit Artist Market does. The market itself is 88 years old and its holiday market dates back to the 1960s, says director Matt Fry. This year's market, "Art for the Holidays," runs through Dec. 28 and features the work of more than 200 artists. It includes ceramics, photography, jewelry and more. The Detroit Artists Market, 4719 Woodward, is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. DAM members receive 10 percent off their purchases. For information, call (313) 832-8540.

Buy Photo The former home of Berry Gordy will host a party at the end of "A Holiday Serenade." The serenade is just one of the festivities planned to celebrate the district's 45th annual Holiday Home Tour. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Boston-Edison hosts 'Holiday Serenade' before home tour

Even if you didn't snatch tickets to this weeken's Boston-Edison Holiday Home Tour, there's another super fun option to get you in the holiday spirit and into one of Detroit's most beloved neighborhoods. In honor of the tour's 45th anniversary this year, the Historic Boston-Edison District is hosting a "Holiday Serenade: Voices Rising Over Boston-Edison" on from 4-9 p.m. Saturday. Guests will visit certain homes in Boston-Edison, singing Christmas carols, and the serenade ends with a party at the Motown Mansion. The serenade is free and open to the public, though registration is required. Go to historicbostonedison.org.

Ortigia Sicilia Ambra Nera Scented Crystals at Libertine in Birmingham are infused with a musky amber perfume. (Photo: Maureen Feighan)

New Birmingham offers wide variety of scent options

Rita Sayegh is a connoisseur of scent. At her new shop, Libertine, located inside the fashion boutique Millieu on Cole Street in Birmingham, Sayegh offers a wide range of products to make a home smell amazing -- and they go far beyond candles (though she offers those, too). She sells scented crystals by the Italian soap and scent company Ortigia Silicia; she also sells aromatic diffuser sets by Los Angeles-based Photogenics made with natural lava rocks in white concrete bowls. They smell pretty and make a chic home accent. Prices range from $45 for the crystals to more than $80 for the lava rock. The good news, Sayegh says, who was previously creative director at Mills Pharmacy + Apothecary and co-proprietor of Sabine at The Siren Hotel in Detroit, says they'll last a lifetime because each set is sold with its own bottle of aromatic solution. Libertine is located at 2163 Cole. Its open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12-4 p.m. on Sunday.

Five homes will be featured on Sunday's Friends of the Rochester Hills Public Library's Holiday Home Tour. (Photo: Maureen Feighan)

Sunday home tour features homes in Rochester area

The Friends of the Rochester Hills Public Library's Holiday Home Tour returns Sunday with five homes decked out in their holiday finest. The tour runs from 12-5 p.m. and there will also be a holiday boutique until 6 p.m. in the multipurpose room of the library in downtown Rochester, 500 Old Towne, featuring more than a dozen local vendors and artisans. All of the homes on the tour are in Rochester, Rochester Hills or Oakland Township. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online or at several retail locations. For information, go to https://rhpl.org/i-am/visit-friends-of-rhpl and click on "Special Events."

