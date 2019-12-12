When thinking of the holiday season, what colors come to mind? Perhaps ruby reds and hunter greens, maybe metallics such as silver and gold? The holidays are a time in which bright and festive colors can help set a mood and welcome the festivities. Here are some tips and ideas to help make your holiday season fun, festive and bright.

Green paired with gray makes an interesting color contrast. (Design Recipes/TNS) (Photo: Design Recipes, TNS)

1. Do consider jewel-toned colors. Vibrant, rich, colors such as sapphire, ruby and emerald always make a statement.

2. Look for interesting opportunities to bring in color such as lighting.

3. Use portable decor holiday items to incorporate color such as toss pillows, throws and decorative accessory items.

4. Consider using different tints, tones and shades of the same color in a space.

5. Incorporate greenery. Evergreens as well as hearty berries can help extend the season and allow for holiday color outdoors.

Evergreen plants can bring outdoor color even during a cold holiday winter season. (Design Recipes/TNS) (Photo: Design Recipes, TNS)

6. Look for interesting color combinations such as pastel colors paired with neutral colors such as black, white, taupe and gray.

7. Use metallic colors such as silver and gold. These elements can always add a touch of glam to any holiday decor.

8. Make a statement with your table setting or tabletop decor. This is an excellent opportunity to incorporate color and texture.

9. Bring in interesting organic elements either indoors or outdoors such as branches, twigs and trees.

10. Consider citrus colors such as yellow, orange, green and red to help warm your space.

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at www.cathyhobbs.com .

