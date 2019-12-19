A "before" shot of the winner of this year's Messiest Room contest winner. Local organizers will makeover the room in January. (Photo: Kent Shafer)

Bloomfield Township woman wins Messiest Room contest

A recent surgery and arthritis limit Yvonne Shafer's mobility so when it comes to putting things away in her Bloomfield Township home, it's a challenge. She relies on her husband or friends to help. But given the clutter in her house, that's difficult, too. And soon piles give way to more piles, says Shafer. Thankfully, help is on the way. Shafer is the winner of the 2019 Messiest Room contest. Organizers with the Michigan chapter of the National Association of Productivity & Organizing will work with Shafer to de-clutter and organize one room in her home. Shafer beat out roughly a dozen other contenders. The makeover will happen in January. Stay tuned to Homestyle for details!

Want to take a break from your holiday shopping to get creative? Graye's Greenhouse in Plymouth is hosting an Almost Solstice Craft Night. (Photo: Facebook/Graye's Greenhouse)

Create winter crafts at 'Almost Solstice' event on Friday

Tired of holiday shopping? Take a break on Dec. 20 at Graye’s Greenhouse in Plymouth where owner Rachel Nisch is hosting a fun “Almost Solstice” winter craft night from 6-8 p.m. Guests can drop in to make a variety of fun holiday-themed crafts, including succulent pine cones. Nisch says customers will be charged per craft and advance registration isn’t required. Graye’s Greenhouse is at 8820 N. Lilley. For information, call (734) 453-1220. Or visit https://www.facebook.com/events/3740929679296706/.

Thornetta Davis performs in Berlin (Photo: BERLINER FESTSPIELE/Eike Walkenhorst)

Palmer Park Music in Homes series

What do you get when you mix one-of-a-kind homes in Detroit's Palmer Woods neighborhood with some of the city's most talented musicians? The Palmer Woods Music in Homes series. The 13th season of this unique concert series kicks off Dec. 28 with a Pre-New Year's Eve concert, featuring Shahida Nurullah, Kresge Arts Fellows pianist Pamela Wise Harrison and guitarist A. Spencer Barefield. Tickets are sold out for the Dec. 28th show, but eight more concerts are planned through June with jazz, classical and world music. ach one is held in a different home or garden in Palmer Woods. Tickets range in price from $60 to $110 (depending on the show) or $440 for the entire series. Other musicians who will perform during this year's season include Thornetta Davis (pictured), Rafael Statin, Jeff Pedraz, Ozzie Rivera and more. For information or tickets, go to https://www.facebook.com/palmerwoodsmusicinhomes/.

Crate & Barrel Hanukkah platter and plate. (Photo: Crate & Barrel)

Star of David platter, plates at Crate & Barrel for Hanukkah

Hanukkah starts Sunday and if you're hosting during the Jewish Festival of Lights, Crate & Barrel offers some sleek serveware that will delight you and your guests. The Hanukkah Platter features a design with a repeating Star of David in tonal blues. Made of porcelain, the platter has a 12-inch diameter while the plates are 8-inches. The platter is regularly $24.95 and the plates are $7.95 each. Check your local Crate & Barrel for availability or go to crateandbarrel.com/hanukkah-platter.

Want to show your love for the "313" with a pillow? Zip and area code pillows are available at Whimsical Wit in Ferndale. (Photo: Facebook/Whimsical Wit)

Ferndale home decor, gift shop is 'pop of color in black and white world'

For Tricia Wilcox, first there was Whimsical Wheels - then there was Whimiscal Wit. Whimsical Wheels is the name she gave to the 1976 RV she bought and restored with her dad, turning it into a home decor shop on wheels that she took to shows across the state. These days, Wilcox is more stationary after she opened her brick and mortar store, Whimsical Wit, last year on Hilton in Ferndale. There, she sells a range of goods, including fun home accents, glassware, pillows, vintage items and more. "I like to think that we are a little pop of color in a black and white world," says Wilcox. “I have a lot of beautiful, dainty items displayed against a very industrial backdrop.” It combines “two very different aesthetics and they wound up playing off of each other really well!” For those looking for the last minute gift for a loved one, Whimsical Wit, 2750 Hilton, is open seven days a week now and will be open until 9 p.m. on Monday, along with 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

