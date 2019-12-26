What's in, out in 2020
As the new decade starts, don't be afraid to go bold at home. Dark, deep blues will be in such as Sherwin-Williams' Naval, which the paint retailer named its 2020 Color of the Year.
IN: Dark blue. Both Pantone and Sherwin-Williams named a dark blue hue as the 2020 Color of the Year. Pantone named Classic Blue its top choice for the new year.
OUT: all white kitchens.
IN: 70s color such as Behr's Secret Meadow.
OUT: Gray everything.
IN: Benjamin Moore&#39;s 2020 Color of the Year, Back to Nature.
Behr 2020 Paint Color Trends Worldhood Color Palette includes this pink hue, Bubble Shell.
IN: Large slab tile in kitchens instead of smaller tile.
IN: Patchwork rawhide rugs such as Crate & Barrel's Dez Grey Cowhide Rug.
OUT: Clutter.
IN: Curved sofas such as the one Birmingham Interior Designer Corey Damen Jenkins used in his women's lounge at the 2019 Kips Bay Show House.
IN: Clever cabinets and storage. Custom cabinets in this Birmingham home hide kitchen essentials.
OUT: barn doors.
IN: Benjamin Moore's 2020 Color of the Year, First Light.
IN: Black and white chic, especially black mattes such as Pittsburgh Paints & Stains' Blackhearth.
IN: Houseplants. And they do double-duty: They add a touch of green to your space and they purify the air.
IN: Roomier showers.
OUT: Vessel sinks.
IN: the new Cambria Hotel Detroit Downtown, scheduled to open in 2020.&nbsp;
OUT: Joe Louis Arena. Crews worked to demolish the arena throughout the fall.&nbsp;
IN: Highlands, one of four new dining establishments atop the Renaissance Center in downtown Detroit.
OUT: the Chevy Impala. Production will stop in February of 2020 on the Impala.
IN and OUT: Their HGTV show "Fixer Upper" may be done but Joanna and Chip Gaines will lauch their own network, Magnolia Network, in the fall of 2020.
IN: The Detroit City FC will start a women's team in 2020.
    Well, hello, 2020.

    In the blink of an eye — OK, maybe a tad longer than that — we’ve whipped through another decade.

    And what a decade it’s been. It’s fair to say we certainly saw our share of ups and downs, not just as a region or state but as a nation. In just 10 years, we went through a massive recession, a government bailout of two of Detroit’s automakers and the city’s bankruptcy. 

    But from that wreckage, we’ve clawed our way back and here we are. Detroit, now solvent, continues to open new businesses, restaurants, and hotels (and more will open next year; see the “In” list) what seems like every day. And construction is now underway on the first auto assembly plant to be built in the city in three decades. 

    And what’s ahead? More change, growth and technology.

    That applies to our homes too. Customization — such as custom-made cabinets to conceal appliances — will likely continue to evolve and get more advanced in home design.

    And if you’re feeling the blues as 2020, you’re not alone. Deep blues, like Sherwin-Williams’ Naval and Pantone’s Classic Blue — both named a Color of the Year for 2020 — will be big in the new year.

    “Navy is going to be a new neutral,” says interior designer Terry Ellis of Room Service Interior Design.

    Troy interior designer Linda Shears of Linda Shears Designs says given the chaotic nature of the world today, biophilic design will permeate our homes in 2020. Biophilic describes the human tendency to interact or be closely associated with nature, she said.

    But you don’t have to turn your home into a greenhouse, says Shears. Try using a mossy green hue on your walls or try hanging up botanical prints.

    “Overscaled flora and fauna motifs are becoming more and more popular for accent walls or smaller spaces such as Powder Rooms,” said Shears. 

    And look for dedicated rooms with dedicated functions in 2020. Susan Todebush, general manager of the Michigan Design Center in Troy, says people are moving away from the open-concept floor plans that have been so popular over the last decade.

    “People want quiet spaces,” said Todebush. “I’ve heard the terminology ‘zen den.’” 

    What most of us want in the year ahead in this busy world — especially with another presidential election ahead of us — is a refuge. And that’s our homes.

    So as Detroit continues to bubble with promise and new beginnings (even with its challenges), let’s embrace the new year, new decade and the power of possibility. You never know what’s ahead. 

    mfeighan@detroitnews.com

    IN

    1. Curved sofas 

    2. Slab tile 

    3. Concealed appliances

    4. Sherwin-Williams’ Naval

    5. ’70s colors

    6. Clever cabinets and storage

    7. Black and white chic 

    8. Colorful kitchens

    9. Art deco

    10. Rooms with a dedicated function

    11. Pantone’s Classic Blue

    12. Panel headboards

    13. Double floating bathroom vanities

    14. Large standalone showers

    15. Patchwork rawhide rugs

    16. Houseplants

    17. Vintage art and accents

    18. Behr’s Back to Nature

    19. Organic furniture

    20. Colorful laundry rooms

    21. Zen dens

    22. Textured rugs

    23. Butcher Block countertops

    24. Floral and fauna motifs

    25. The Magnolia Network

    26. The Property Brothers’ new magazine

    27. Detroit Football Club Women’s Team

    28. Highlands Steakhouse atop the Ren Cen 

    29. Temple Detroit

    30. Cambria Detroit

    31. Detroit’s Oak and Reel restaurant

    32. Oudolf Garden Detroit

    33. 2020 Ford Bronco

    34. Foldable Smartphones

    35. The new “Party of Five”

    36. “Wonder Woman 1984”

    37. Live action “Mulan”

    38. Baby Yoda

    39. 2020 Summer Olympics in Toyko

    40. “Legally Blonde 3” 

    OUT

    1. Oversized furniture

    2. Subway tile 

    3. Energy inefficient appliances

    4. Sherwin-Williams’ Oceanside

    5. Beige

    6. Open storage

    7. Gray on gray

    8. All white kitchens

    9. Industrial decor

    10. Open concept everything

    11. Pantone’s Coral

    12. Vessel sinks

    13. Dysfunctional bathrooms

    14. Mosaic tile 

    15. Wall-to-wall carpeting

    16. Fake plants

    17. Mass produced accents

    18. Behr’s Blueprint

    19. Disposable furniture

    20. Barn doors

    21. Clutter

    22. Undersized rugs

    23. Granite counters

    24. Popcorn ceilings

    25. HGTV’s “Fixer Upper”

    26. Netflix’s “Anne with an E”

    27. The Palace of Auburn Hills

    28. Coach Insignia

    29. Russell Street Deli

    30. Bd’s Mongolian Grill in Royal Oak

    31. Clawson’s Da Nang

    32. Joe Louis Arena

    33. Chevrolet Impala

    34. Land lines

    35. The original “Party of Five”

    36. “Wonder Woman”

    37. The animated “Mulan”

    38. The Star Wars Sequel Trilogy

    39. Winter Olympics in PyeongChang

    40. “Legally Blonde 2”

    mfeighan@detroitnews.com

