A new decade: A look at what will be on trend -- and what's on its way out -- in 2020
Well, hello, 2020.
In the blink of an eye — OK, maybe a tad longer than that — we’ve whipped through another decade.
And what a decade it’s been. It’s fair to say we certainly saw our share of ups and downs, not just as a region or state but as a nation. In just 10 years, we went through a massive recession, a government bailout of two of Detroit’s automakers and the city’s bankruptcy.
But from that wreckage, we’ve clawed our way back and here we are. Detroit, now solvent, continues to open new businesses, restaurants, and hotels (and more will open next year; see the “In” list) what seems like every day. And construction is now underway on the first auto assembly plant to be built in the city in three decades.
And what’s ahead? More change, growth and technology.
That applies to our homes too. Customization — such as custom-made cabinets to conceal appliances — will likely continue to evolve and get more advanced in home design.
And if you’re feeling the blues as 2020, you’re not alone. Deep blues, like Sherwin-Williams’ Naval and Pantone’s Classic Blue — both named a Color of the Year for 2020 — will be big in the new year.
“Navy is going to be a new neutral,” says interior designer Terry Ellis of Room Service Interior Design.
Troy interior designer Linda Shears of Linda Shears Designs says given the chaotic nature of the world today, biophilic design will permeate our homes in 2020. Biophilic describes the human tendency to interact or be closely associated with nature, she said.
But you don’t have to turn your home into a greenhouse, says Shears. Try using a mossy green hue on your walls or try hanging up botanical prints.
“Overscaled flora and fauna motifs are becoming more and more popular for accent walls or smaller spaces such as Powder Rooms,” said Shears.
And look for dedicated rooms with dedicated functions in 2020. Susan Todebush, general manager of the Michigan Design Center in Troy, says people are moving away from the open-concept floor plans that have been so popular over the last decade.
“People want quiet spaces,” said Todebush. “I’ve heard the terminology ‘zen den.’”
What most of us want in the year ahead in this busy world — especially with another presidential election ahead of us — is a refuge. And that’s our homes.
So as Detroit continues to bubble with promise and new beginnings (even with its challenges), let’s embrace the new year, new decade and the power of possibility. You never know what’s ahead.
mfeighan@detroitnews.com
IN
1. Curved sofas
2. Slab tile
3. Concealed appliances
4. Sherwin-Williams’ Naval
5. ’70s colors
6. Clever cabinets and storage
7. Black and white chic
8. Colorful kitchens
9. Art deco
10. Rooms with a dedicated function
11. Pantone’s Classic Blue
12. Panel headboards
13. Double floating bathroom vanities
14. Large standalone showers
15. Patchwork rawhide rugs
16. Houseplants
17. Vintage art and accents
18. Behr’s Back to Nature
19. Organic furniture
20. Colorful laundry rooms
21. Zen dens
22. Textured rugs
23. Butcher Block countertops
24. Floral and fauna motifs
25. The Magnolia Network
26. The Property Brothers’ new magazine
27. Detroit Football Club Women’s Team
28. Highlands Steakhouse atop the Ren Cen
29. Temple Detroit
30. Cambria Detroit
31. Detroit’s Oak and Reel restaurant
32. Oudolf Garden Detroit
33. 2020 Ford Bronco
34. Foldable Smartphones
35. The new “Party of Five”
36. “Wonder Woman 1984”
37. Live action “Mulan”
38. Baby Yoda
39. 2020 Summer Olympics in Toyko
40. “Legally Blonde 3”
OUT
1. Oversized furniture
2. Subway tile
3. Energy inefficient appliances
4. Sherwin-Williams’ Oceanside
5. Beige
6. Open storage
7. Gray on gray
8. All white kitchens
9. Industrial decor
10. Open concept everything
11. Pantone’s Coral
12. Vessel sinks
13. Dysfunctional bathrooms
14. Mosaic tile
15. Wall-to-wall carpeting
16. Fake plants
17. Mass produced accents
18. Behr’s Blueprint
19. Disposable furniture
20. Barn doors
21. Clutter
22. Undersized rugs
23. Granite counters
24. Popcorn ceilings
25. HGTV’s “Fixer Upper”
26. Netflix’s “Anne with an E”
27. The Palace of Auburn Hills
28. Coach Insignia
29. Russell Street Deli
30. Bd’s Mongolian Grill in Royal Oak
31. Clawson’s Da Nang
32. Joe Louis Arena
33. Chevrolet Impala
34. Land lines
35. The original “Party of Five”
36. “Wonder Woman”
37. The animated “Mulan”
38. The Star Wars Sequel Trilogy
39. Winter Olympics in PyeongChang
40. “Legally Blonde 2”
mfeighan@detroitnews.com
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments