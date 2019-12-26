Recycle your tree this year (Photo: PhotoDisc)

Recycle your tree and get a new one

Trade one tree for another in Oakland County Parks and Recreation free recycling program that will once again accept Christmas trees for recycling at its local parks and the Oakland Conservation District will then reward recyclers with a white pine seedling in the spring. Trees can be recycled from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. seven days a week through Jan. 26. Plastic, tinsel and wire must be removed, and commercial trees will not be accepted. The free seedlings will be distributed to those who recycled through the program by the Oakland Conservation District from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on May 2 at 1580 Scott Lake Road in Waterford. For information and a list of Christmas tree recycling sites, go to oaklandcountyparks.com.

IKEA is having a 50 percent off sale. (Photo: IKEA)

Up to 50 percent off at IKEA Winter Sale

The IKEA Winter Sale that runs through Jan. 5, 2020 is back with a twist. IKEA Family members (there is no fee to join this rewards program) can enjoy up to 50 percent off select furniture and storage solutions during the sale. Choose from select wardrobes, shelving units, sofas and more. For information, go to ikea-usa.com.

MSU Extension office is offering gardening classes. (Photo: PhotoDisc)

MSU offering master gardener course

Michigan State University Extension in Oakland County will bring the Extension Master Gardener training course to Southfield in the spring of 2020 to make the program more accessible to residents in southeast Oakland County. Extension Master Gardener volunteers in Oakland County contribute to their communities by sharing research-based gardening practices at schools, farmers markets and other public spaces. Trainees attend a 14-week class taught by MSU Extension horticulture experts. covering topics including soil science, vegetables, annuals and perennials, and gardening to protect water resources. Classes will be held on Thursday afternoons from March 5 through June 11. Registration closes Feb. 23. Partial scholarships are available. After completing 40 hours of volunteer service, trainees earn the title of certified extension master gardener. For information, go to canr.msu.edu.

Lynn and Sheila's grandmother's tea (pre-debut party) reception, Dec 21, 1969. (Photo: Ford family)

Holiday Belles House Tours highlight Ford family’s parties

For those looking for some extra holiday cheer beyond Christmas (or an excuse to get your overnight guests out of the house for a while), Holiday Belles House Tours highlight the Ford family’s grand parties of the past inside the historic Ford House. These guided tours that will continue through Jan. 5 take visitors back in time to see the house decorated in unique floral decorations, just as Eleanor Ford featured at her December 1969 party for her granddaughters. The location is 1100 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores. For information, go to fordhouse.org.

Beautiful notepads from June & December make good gifts for others -- or yourself. (Photo: June & December)

Noteworthy notepads keep you on track

Let eco-friendly notepads from June & December in Berkley keep you on track in 2020 to help you be more organized in the new year. They’re lovingly and locally made and come in a variety of sizes and styles. Prices start at around $7 each. Look for new mini notepad designs coming soon from the creative studio that specializes in memorable gifts that have a meaningful story to tell. Their address is 2670 Coolidge Hwy. For information, go to junedecember.com.

