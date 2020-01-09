Many people have resolutions for themselves, so why not for the home? As a new decade and year settles in, now is a good time to implement some resolutions.

1. Out with the old, in with the new. Now is the perfect time to toss items you no longer need or use.

2. Finish outstanding projects. While many people set goals and lists for tasks, often many remain unfinished.

3. Start a home decor fund, whether it’s just a few dollars a week or a bit more. Use this as a way to save for home decor items you may want to splurge on later.

4. Host a swap. These have become the modern versions of a garage sale, in which friends or neighbors empty their homes of unwanted items and swap decor, furniture and accessories. You never know what may turn up!

A master bedroom is updated with artwork and accessories. (Photo: Design Recipes, TNS)

5. Create a relaxation zone. Having at least one area of your home dedicated to calm and quiet help create a more balanced environment.

6. Purge! Editing and reevaluate on an ongoing basis.

7. Take inventory. Have you ever purchased something only to realize you already own it? Having a method to take inventory of your belongings will help reduce waste.

8. Organize. Organization is the key to a tidier home.

9. Rotate your home decor. Now is an ideal time to refresh and renew.

10. Shop your house. Go into attics and closets and see what you may have hidden away that could be of use.

Bins and baskets help create order and organization. (Design Recipes/TNS) (Photo: Design Recipes, TNS)

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com .

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/home-garden/2020/01/09/design-recipes-consider-making-these-decor-resolutions-2020/2836995001/