With a bright 2020 already in full swing, I thought there was no better way to celebrate than with a mini makeover. I had the pleasure of working with the talented Anna Petrow, who is a photographer in Kansas City, Missouri, in giving her sunroom a little update. She had never worked with a designer before, and I wanted to make sure she had a wonderful time from the initial home visit to the final reveal.

Anna has a lovely house in Brookside that has all the charm and character you could ask for. One thing I loved about her space is how she mixes antiques and older pieces with new items and modern touches. We love doing that, too! She mentioned she has been trying to figure out how to update an antique daybed she had picked up years ago and had not been able to successfully place in a room. Upon hearing this I knew we could be of service.

The playful jungle elements fit perfectly and the bursts of color helped tie in her other existing decor. TNS (Photo: TNS)

Anna’s home is so light and airy that the dark, necktie-inspired fabrics on the daybed were creating a heavy visual space that didn’t quite fit. We agreed that once reupholstered, it would be perfect for her adorable sunroom. Anna herself has a great eye for design, color and spacing, so I knew this would be a fun project.

After some chatting, I had her come into the shop to peruse our fabric room to find out what colors and patterns she gravitated toward. It can be easy to get comfortable in your decor choices, so I thought it would be fun to shake things up by presenting three very different options for her. We wanted to help her complete her space but also push her out of her comfort zone.

The “Calming Chambray” look is made up of muted blues, dark denims and light creams for a dreamy and casual appearance. (Photo: TNS)

Our first look is one we called “Calming Chambray” and is made up of muted blues, dark denims and light creams for a dreamy and casual appearance. The collection is light on color variety but heavy on texture. We thought this would tie in her existing denim chair beautifully to her new reupholstered piece and fit with her current room theme. Ultimately we decided it was too familiar, though she did spy one of her favorite fabrics (which luckily we could fit into our finished look).

The “Jungle Bungalow” look plays perfectly with the plants that line the sunny space and the natural woven elements found throughout the room. (handout/TNS) (Photo: TNS)

As a second option, we went in the opposite direction. The look was a collection of spicy reds, eye-catching jewel tones and whimsical prints that we named “Southwest Spice.” Full of color and texture, the collection was a new direction for her home, but one that created interest and added depth. While this was not the look we finalized, it did offer a nod to her love of animal prints.

The final option was the fresh and fierce “Jungle Bungalow” look. Full of animal prints and soft leafy accents, it plays perfectly with the plants that line the sunny space and the natural woven elements throughout the room. We knew almost immediately this was going to be our winner. The playful jungle elements fit perfectly in her sunroom, and the bursts of color helped tie in her existing decor. We choose a deep green performance fabric for her daybed cushion (she has a new puppy who loves to keep watch in this room, so it must be durable) and used some lighter textured patterns to effortlessly tie in her denim chair. We even threw in her favorite fabric from the chambray collection to add another light element to balance everything out. In the end, it was the perfect way to enhance her room and create a space in which she would love to spend time.

I had so much fun working on this project with Anna. One of the things we strive for is bringing out our customer’s own styles and enhancing their already beautiful homes. We want to create a fun and stress-free space to get creative and step outside of your comfort zone to find the perfect design match. Being able to play around with fun looks to find the perfect fit reminds me why I love design in the first place.

Adapted from nellhills.com. Katie Laughridge is the owner of Kansas City interior design destination Nell Hill’s. For more information, contact Katie at info@nellhills.com.

