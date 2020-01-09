Learn new things in the new year at English Gardens. (Photo: English Gardens)

Head back to school with classes at English Gardens

With our attention directed toward our interiors during the winter season, the time is right to enhance your home. Get some guidance from one of the free seminars this month at English Gardens, such as “Growing Microgreens and Herbs Indoors” at 1 p.m. Saturday. Find out how indoor herbs and microgreens purify the air, add fragrance and make cooking fun. You’ll also learn how to create a lasting indoor garden. “Decorating with Plants” takes place at 1 p.m. Jan. 18. Hear how to bring your home decor to life with plants that add warmth and provide the perfect focal point. For information, go to englishgardens.com.

January is National Bath Safety Month. (Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond)

Try these National Bath Safety Month tips

From soaking to Jacuzzi tubs, bathing remains a popular pastime for relaxation. In honor of National Bath Safety Month, protect family members from slip and falls. Whether you install grab bars, add safety mats or both, you’ll also want to childproof the bathtubs in your home with add-ons such as plastic or rubber guards for water spouts. The SlipX Microban Extra Long Rubber Bath Safety Mat shown sells for $18.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond. For information, go to bedbathandbeyond.com.

ReStickitys are re-stickable photos that can be removed and rearranged without damaging the photo or the surface (Photo: ReStickitys)

Enjoy your photos on reusable display stickers

If you’re wondering what to do with all those holiday photos on your smartphone, there’s a new way to display them. ReStickitys are re-stickable photos that can be removed and rearranged without damaging the photo or the surface, whether it’s wood, metal, glass, fabric, painted plastic or cinder block walls. No tape, tacks, magnets, frames or nails needed, making them great for rentals, dorm rooms, office spaces and refrigerators. Display them together for a collage to commemorate accomplishments, milestones and events or turn your 2020 affirmations, goals or favorite quotes into reStickitys. Available in four sizes in portrait and landscape orientations. Prices vary depending on quantity. For information, go to restickity.com.

Art Van is offering design workshops. (Photo: Art Van)

Art Van offering design workshops

Visit Art Van stores for the first in an informative new series of design workshops hosted by their in-house designers. During “How to Design a Room You Love,” you’ll learn how to refresh a room and express your personal style through your interiors. They’ll also address some common design questions, like how to create a wall art collage, the perfect area rug placement and much more. Light refreshments will be served and you will receive a coupon for $25 off a purchase with no minimum. To register and view dates and locations in Metro Detroit that start with Rochester Hills on Jan. 18, go to artvan.com.

Juicy Couture offers throws for a cozy winter. (Photo: Juicy Couture)

Snuggle up with cozy home accents

As a producer of bedding and bath accents for a number of iconic brands, Creative Home Ideas offers cozy home decor to keep you warm this season. Heat up your home with cushy throws, cable knit throw pillows, furry accent rugs and luxurious bedding in a variety of colors. Plush throws from Juicy Couture include Flower Grid flannel with a geometric print in white on gray, accented with a pink logo. Priced at $42 each, these throws are also available in a bright pink Geo Hearts pattern. For information, go to macys.com.

