Nicole Duncan surprises husband, Tommy Duncan with a sexy book of glam shots for his birthday (Photo: Myron Watkins)

Tommy Duncan hosts 40th birthday bash at Shinola Hotel

Young business tycoon Tommy Duncan, a Detroit native who currently resides in Washington, D.C., hosted a most incredible bash this weekend at the Shinola Hotel in downtown Detroit in honor of his 40th birthday. It began with a red-carpet cocktail hour, laden with paparazzi and a fashion model in a red gown with a 50-foot train that was actually the red carpet. Humorous red-carpet interviews were conducted by edgy comedian Faizon Love and celebrity fine art auctioneer, Jacqueline Towers-Perkins. Guests were ushered to another room for a quick and energetic fashion show, then to the ballroom for the main party. Instead of banquet tables, the 150 guests were seated in comfortable booths created with white and tan leather lounge furniture. Each booth was stocked with multiple bottles of Dom Perignon. When it came time to sing “Happy Birthday,” enter no other than rapper Uncle Luke, former leader of 2 Live Crew, who began a 45-minute set (complete with hype men and scantily clad dancers) with his hit song, “It’s Your Birthday.”

Guests came from all over the country with several well-known Detroiters in attendance, including former NBA player Derrick Coleman and his wife, Gina; Joey “Zaza” Cartwright and his wife, Nadine; Robin Barclay; Conrad Mallett; and Harley Brown. It seems that the biggest surprise of the evening for Tommy was when his lovely wife, Nicole Duncan, presented him with a leather-bound book filled with her own sexy and romantic glamour shots. “What do you buy a guy who has everything he wants,” asks Nicole? An amazing time was had by all, especially the birthday boy, who proclaimed at the end of the evening, “Maybe we’ll do this every year.”

Fox 2 News anchor Amy Andrews is inducted into the Specs Howard Hall of Fame (Photo: Amy Andrews)

More Hall of Famers for Specs Howard School of Media Arts

Specs Howard School of Media Arts is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and recently announced 50 deserving individuals that will be inducted into the school’s coveted Hall of Fame. Among the honorees are Fox 2 News anchor, Amy Andrews, WDIV segment producer, Sheree Calhoun, Fox 2 News anchor Charlie Langton, weather reporter, Tracey McCaskill, and program director Randi Myles. Congrats!

