Smith Brothers Furniture exclusive at Gorman's

Gorman’s Home Furnishings & Interior Design has been named the exclusive Smith Brothers Furniture retailer for southeast Michigan. Starting this month, their Lakeside, Novi and Troy showrooms will feature the American-owned, operated and made in the US brand. “Smith Brothers Furniture is well recognized for its exquisite designs, classic craftsmanship and enormous selection of fabrics for customization,” said Tom Lias, president and CEO of Gorman’s in a press release. For information, go to gormans.com.

There's an upcoming workshop on making terrariums at Goldner Walsh. (Photo: Goldner Walsh)

Terrarium Workshop featured at Goldner Walsh

Given the recent snowfall in Michigan, we could all use a little more green in our lives. Goldner Walsh comes to the rescue just in time with their Terrarium Workshop at 10 a.m. on Feb. 1. Join their tropical experts to create and learn how to maintain what they call your own urban jungle in a bubble. The cost is $45. Materials are included and additional containers and upgrades are available for purchase. You can also personalize your piece by bringing your own container. Space is limited. For information and registration, go to goldnerwalsh.com.

It's game on with Party City Super Bowl decor. (Photo: Party City)

Decorate quickly, easily for the big game

As the big game day approaches, you can get your celebratory space Super Bowl ready with a package deal from Party City. This 15-piece Football Buffet Decorating Kit has it all including tent cards, picks and banners featuring various designs. Mix and match these pieces with other sports décor to transform your home into a virtual football field. Then you can just add snacks. The kit retails for $9.99. For information, go to partycity.com.

Clean up your act with the new limited-edition Borstad collection coming to IKEA U.S. stores in February. (Photo: IKEA)

Borstad collection features cleaning tools

Clean up your act with the new limited-edition Borstad collection coming to IKEA U.S. stores in February. Featuring functional cleaning tools and accessories that combine rustic style and sustainable techniques to make spring cleaning easy and elegant, this thoughtfully-designed collection has what it takes to help you get your house in order. From traditional cleaning tools and laundry necessities to space-saving solutions, the products are made from natural materials, such as hardwood, cedar, metal, rattan and canvas. Get started with the Borstad Hanging Organizer ($12.99), Borstad Rinsing Tub ($19.99) or the Borstad Dust Pan/Brush ($12.99). For information, go to ikea.com.

Welcome Valentine's Day with new doormat

In honor of Valentine’s Day next month, go ahead and spread the love in and around your house with a sweet theme that sends a pleasant message all year long. Your darling decor can start right outside the door with this Home with the Heart Typography Doormat from Project 62 that retails for $12.99 at Target. For information, go to target.com.

