Hi Ed: I enjoy your plumbing column and have learned a lot. I’ve also seen how plumbing has gone high-tech with things like smart toilets. But, now I am starting to hear about smart toilet seats. What exactly is a smart toilet seat?

— Bill, Rhode Island

A: Smart toilets have become popular with features like built-in music and automatic flushing. But they do have one area of concern.

Usually, they are pricey plumbing fixtures that can be expensive to install. So to make it easier on your wallet, high-tech toilet seats are now available and made to fit most elongated toilets.

Believe it or not, some smart toilet seat features include: seat-warming settings, personal washing and drying, LED lighting, slow-closing lids, an odor control system and even a remote control.

Finally, even though the seats do require a power source, they can still be an intelligent alternative to a smart toilet.

Wall-hung toilets hang on a strong harness inside the wall. (Photo: Kohler, TNS)

Hello Ed: I plan to remodel our master bathroom. With this fresh start I have an issue that has followed me most of my life that hopefully we can solve. I’m very tall and would like to install a higher toilet. What are some options?

— Joey, Arizona

Dear Joey: I get a lot of higher residential toilet requests from taller people and older individuals as well. The first and easiest option is to look into a floor-mount toilet style often called comfort height.

Comfort height toilets are a little higher than a standard toilet. Sitting down will feel like the height of a dining room chair.

For a more custom-height option (also more expensive), you can look into a residential wall-hung toilet. Wall-hung toilets hang on a strong harness inside the wall. Some models allow for the bowl to be raised up in a higher position.

Either toilet option may work for you to hopefully solve your longstanding toilet issue.

