Valentine’s Day is approaching and as a lover of seasonal decor I am thrilled that the shop has pops of my favorite red and white goodies. They remind me of all the fun I had during our classroom Valentine’s Day parties as a kid, like decorating valentine boxes and handing out cute cards to my fellow classmates (or maybe it was all the sweets I got to take home after).

It can be easy to veer into cheesy decor territory with something as whimsical and lighthearted as Valentine’s Day, but with the proper approach I find it to be a fun and festive time of year that is perfect to cheer up your home after the bulk of winter holiday decorations have been put away.

If I could only choose one thing to have out during this holiday, it would be a vase full of tulips. I adore having stems out around the house to add a pop of color and freshness, especially when the weather is dreary. The vibrant reds and soft blush hues instantly warm up any space and put a smile on everyone’s face. They are the perfect thing to replace any remaining greenery and pinecones lingering on mantels and tabletops. I thought they looked especially sweet in our checkered red-and-white container. A tin caught my eye during Christmas, and I think I will transition it into our summer red, white and blue as well.

In fact, a lot of the textiles we use during Valentine’s are ones we tend to transition into other times of year. A red plaid tablecloth is a timeless addition that can go from romantic dinner for two to a summer picnic and back to a jolly Christmas. Just highlighting a few delicate heart accessories can bring some festive flair, perfect for February fun.

I was especially excited by the stone heart containers we used for a tabletop. Finally, a way to make a box of chocolates last past the last bite! I love adding a table element that can act as a gift for my dinner attendees so they can bring a little bit of decor back to their own homes. Wouldn’t this be a perfect takeaway for friends during a Galentine’s dinner?

At the end of the day (or season) there is no “right” way to decorate for a small holiday. Whether you like a display that shouts your love of festivities or one that subtly blends with your year-round decor, all that matters is that you have fun and get your creativity flowing.

Adapted from nellhills.com. Katie Laughridge is the owner of Kansas City interior design destination Nell Hill’s. For more information, contact Katie at info@nellhills.com.

