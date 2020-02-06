A point-of-use filter can be installed by tapping off the cold water shut-off valve at the sink of choice. (Kohler) (Photo: Kohler, TNS)

Dear Ed: I read an article of yours that talked about adding a filter system to the kitchen sink. In my master bathroom I often think about filtering my bathroom sink water. What types of filters can work best for this application?

— Katie, South Carolina

Dear Katie: I recommend two basic filter types. Your local plumber can help you with personal price and filter information.

First, see if a whole house filter system can be installed. Whole house filters are usually installed inside the home on the main water supply line feeding the plumbing fixtures. With this option, multiple plumbing fixtures like the kitchen faucet, bathroom faucet and even the shower valve can tap off the same filter system.

The second option is a point-of-use water filter. A POU filter can be installed by tapping off the cold water shut-off valve at the sink of choice. This type of filter is popular for its easier installation and dedicated filtering of just one fixture.

Once you add up the pros and cons of all the different filter choices currently on the market, chances are you’ll end up with a clear winner.

Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call,” the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/home-garden/2020/02/06/plumber-water-filters-can-also-installed-bathroom-sink-faucets/4681111002/