Just like people come in different shapes and sizes, so should the contents of a home. For instance, when most of your furnishings are on the big and bulky side, the end result can overwhelm the eye. On the other hand, one too many smaller styles can get lost in the shuffle and lead to a cluttered environment.

By incorporating a variety of sizes into your interiors, like a sectional surrounded by an ottoman and end tables, you will enhance the overall look and feel of a space. The same theory applies to a master suite where a king size bed can be paired with nightstands and a bench.

A variety of sizes and shapes makes your spaces come alive like this pyramid coatrack that draws the eye up. (Photo: Birch Lane)

In a dining room, the heaviness from the table, buffet and china cabinet can be lifted with the addition of some draperies and an accent rug.

A diverse array of components can also include an assortment of shapes when selecting your furniture and accessories, like an oval table to break up all the straight lines.

You might find yourself drawn to the same forms in your furnishings, like curvy dining chairs and accents that come in classic shapes like the hearts and stars that fill my home.

Timeless outlines like the wood pyramid I found at a local consignment shop continue to intrigue me, as do other iconic profiles like my ice bucket shaped like an upside-down top hat that doubles as a vase.

My daughter recently requested a crescent moon mirror for her room, which happens to be another shape that appeals to me as seen in a folding screen in my living room that also features spirals and stars.

Rectangular boxes and books are always a safe bet when it comes to home décor, especially when you stack them together for a distinctive display that lends a sense of order to your surroundings.

Organic shapes found in natural elements like the seashells and Petoskey stones we’ve gathered from our travels also make a pretty presentation.

Even throw pillows have gone from the standard squares to other options like those that look like flowers. When my daughter was younger, she had a colorful pillow that was shaped like a cupcake. Another fun one came from my mom who bought it because she thought it was a dog, but we think it might be a snow leopard. It’s super cute in either case.

Among my other personal favorites are a tissue box cover that looks like a house and an acrylic magazine rack that resembles a purse. Other functional finds include a wall-mounted metal mail sorter shaped like an envelope that holds important papers.

A vase that looks like a cowboy boot gives new meaning to a classic shape when filled with flowers just like the ceramic Chinese food container I admired for so long that my friend ended up giving it to me. The flyswatter I have that’s shaped like a hand serves as another quirky piece that serves a purpose.

The next time you find yourself contemplating the contents of your home, consider incorporating components that come in a variety of sizes and shapes for a pleasing visual with long-lasting appeal.

Jeanine Matlow is a Metro Detroit interior decorator turned freelance writer specializing in stories about interior design. You can reach her at jeaninematlow@earthlink.net.

