The Julian Velvet Sofa priced at $1,474 . (Photo: Houzz)

Those winter blues among this season's trends

If you have a case of the winter blues, you’re not alone. The editors at Houzz have identified three current design trends and the winter blues – referring to a celebrated hue – are among them, along with statement pieces for the dining room and floating vanities. You can incorporate this classic color into your home with stylish products like the Delilah Chair that retails for $798 or the Navy Blue Two Door Accent Chest that sells for $446. Check out other contenders such as the Julian Velvet Sofa priced at $1,474 and the Bashian Fanny Dark Blue Area Rug that comes in five sizes (prices vary). For information, go to houzz.com.

This Golden Square Bar Cart from Pier 1 Imports priced at $229.99 makes your favorite snacks and beverages look like winners. (Photo: Pier 1 Imports)

A bar cart that's Oscar-worthy

Whether you plan to roll out the red carpet to host a party for the Oscars this weekend or you simply want to capture the glamour of Hollywood for everyday living and other occasions, a touch of gold will get you there. This Golden Square Bar Cart from Pier 1 Imports priced at $229.99 makes your favorite snacks and beverages look like winners. The mirrored bottom shelf accommodates tall bottles while adding a dash of drama. For information, go to pier1.com.

The Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds (MARVAC) Detroit RV & Camping Show is in Novi. (Photo: MARVAC)

A home for the highways and byways

The 54th Annual Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds (MARVAC) Detroit RV & Camping Show continues through Sunday at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. See more than 350 RVs, including folding campers, motorhomes, travel trailers, toy haulers, fifth-wheel travel trailers and the deluxe park model shown, ranging in price from $6,995 to more than $400,000. Seventy-five exhibitors will feature parts and accessories, campground information, onsite RV financing and RV rentals to make this the complete RV show experience. Educational seminars will also be held for those attending the show. For information, go to marvac.org.

Learn at the Air Purifying Plant Seminar which plants are best for keeping your air clean. (Photo: Farmer John's)

Learn all about air purifying plants

February is filled with fun for all ages at Farmer John’s in Farmington Hills starting at 11 a.m. Saturday with the Air Purifying Plant Seminar. where you can learn which plants are best for keeping your air clean. At noon Sunday, kids get to be creative with the Little Farmer's Paint and Plant Valentine’s Day Party. Parents can watch their little ones paint their own containers. The $5 cost includes paint, plants and terracotta pots. Later in the month, adults can attend the Sampling of Michigan event from 7-9 p.m. Feb. 21. For a $5 donation fee to benefit CARES of Farmington Hills, local food and beverage tastings will be featured (must be 21 to enter). For information, go to farmerjohnsgreenhouse.com.

Now you can peruse the largest selection of Sherrill Furniture in Metro Detroit at McLaughlin’s in Novi and Southgate. (Photo: McLaughlin’s)

Sherrill Furniture line featured at McLaughlin’s

Now you can peruse the largest selection of Sherrill Furniture in Metro Detroit at McLaughlin’s in Novi and Southgate. Known for their history of craftsmanship and made in the U.S., the fine details and customization of these classic pieces have long held major appeal. Choose from a wide array of seating such as sofas, ottomans, settees and chairs that can be made to your liking. “It’s the best quality story, fabric story and tailoring, all from an American made manufacturer,” says owner Don McLaughlin. For information, go to mclaughlins.com.

