Cottage & Lakefront Living Show is back

Feel the warmth when the 13th annual Cottage & Lakefront Living Show returns to the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi from Feb. 27 through March 1. “This preseason show celebrates the love of summer by Michiganders,” said Dawn Baker, show manager of ShowSpan in a press release. “We have the ideas and exhibits whether you are looking to buy, build, rent or maintain your vacation property or just want to find out how to make this summer memorable for your family.” Exhibits include lakefront cottage and homebuilders, new construction log, timber frame and cedar homes, rustic and fine furnishings, decor, landscaping and more. For information, go to novicottageshow.com.

Discover the Bonsai art form at seminar

Learn about one of the largest and finest private bonsai collections in the country that was recently given to the Matthaei Botanical Gardens with “Out of the Pot, Bonsai as an American Art Form.” Matthaei curator David Michener and collections specialist Carmen Levskoviansky will discuss the new collection and the ancient art form at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Grosse Pointe War Memorial. Admission is $5 for members and $10 for non-members. This event is sponsored by the Grosse Pointe Garden Center. For reservations, call 313-499-0743 or email gpgardencenter@outlook.com. For information, go to gpgardencenter.org.

Gather your pals for a Ladies Night Out at Art Van

Enjoy Ladies Night Out at Art Van Furniture & Mattress in Rochester Hills at 6 p.m. Sunday. For a $10 donation to benefit Leader Dogs for the Blind, you can have a fun-filled night featuring wine, dancing, mini massages, makeup stations, music, munchies and more. Guest hosts include Kim Adams from 98.7 the Breeze and Rachael Hunter from 99.5 WYCD. Also, beginning Feb. 27, Art Van Design Workshop: Home Selling Seminars will be held at select locations for free. For information and preregistration for these events, go to artvan.com/events.

This kit will help you understand your soil needs

Soil Kit, a professional soil testing service, will now be sold at Ace Hardware stores. This product detects soil deficiencies and provides nutrient recommendations through its online portal. “Soil Kit helps apply the right amount of nutrients at the right time to maximize plant uptake, optimize plant health, and minimize run off that is environmentally harmful,” said Debra Springle, store manager at Elberta Paris Ace in Alabama, through a press release. The Soil Kit (without trowel) sells for $29.95 and includes a soil sample bag, pre-paid lab process fee, and a return stamped envelope for mailing your soil sample to the lab. Sold through garden centers, hardware stores and professional landscape services, the kit is also available online. For information, go to soilkit.com.

Compete in Shrub Madness with Proven Winners

Check out the world’s only plant bracket competition, Shrub Madness, that pits shrub against shrub. Based on the March college basketball playoffs, 64 Proven Winners ColorChoice shrubs will compete for the chance to be National Champion. Shrub Madness runs in prediction mode through Feb. 27 when players can create an account and fill out a prediction bracket. From March 2-31, a selection of shrubs will move through six rounds of competition. During the month of March, participants who register and follow along with the fun will be awarded samples of top-scoring plants via random drawings. To cast votes during the plant matchups and be eligible for end-of-round random prize drawings, players can register until the last round of the competition. For information, go to shrubmadness.com.

