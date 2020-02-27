LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

        With an ever-growing versatility and range of styles, ceramic tile is a formidable surfacing material that can be fashionable as well as practical. Its rich history, one that goes back thousands of years, impresses, and to this day, inspires.

Walking through the porticos of Bologna, for example, which hosts Cersaie, the annual to-the-trade show for ceramic tile, surfaces and bath furnishings, you can't help but appreciate the engaging tapestry of stones on walls and underfoot. This is especially true of terrazzo, which has enjoyed a design renaissance in recent years with no sign of letting up, as changes in scale and palette are giving way to exciting new effects -- even textiles and decorative accessories.

Tile murals, like those hand-painted on walls, can transport to other worlds. ABK Wide and Style's Nuovi Mondi collection celebrates Italian cityscapes, in this image Venice. The optical effects and visual experimentations that led to the emergence of the first cinemas in the 19th century are recreated against the backdrop of these original views, designed to transcend the two-dimensionality of the surfaces and capture the essence of the people living there.
Tile murals, like those hand-painted on walls, can transport to other worlds. ABK Wide and Style's Nuovi Mondi collection celebrates Italian cityscapes, in this image Venice. The optical effects and visual experimentations that led to the emergence of the first cinemas in the 19th century are recreated against the backdrop of these original views, designed to transcend the two-dimensionality of the surfaces and capture the essence of the people living there. ABK
Real concrete still is on trend, especially decorative encaustic tiles such as this 8-by-8-inch model from San Francisco designer Erica Tanov for Cle, which has a modern pattern in black and white. Tanov, an avid collector of vintage textiles and books, reworked original prints from her clothing and homeware collection archives, translating them into a group of tile designs.
Real concrete still is on trend, especially decorative encaustic tiles such as this 8-by-8-inch model from San Francisco designer Erica Tanov for Cle, which has a modern pattern in black and white. Tanov, an avid collector of vintage textiles and books, reworked original prints from her clothing and homeware collection archives, translating them into a group of tile designs. Cle
Some of the popular trends in rugs also are being translated into porcelain tile, such as this threadbare style from Del Conca called Timeline. It's for indoor/outdoor wall and floor, the largest is 48 by 104 inches, and the smallest 12 by 24 inches. Its weathered look, also reminiscent of aged fresco walls, suits industrial chic style. It comes in a mottled mix of three warm shades.
Some of the popular trends in rugs also are being translated into porcelain tile, such as this threadbare style from Del Conca called Timeline. It's for indoor/outdoor wall and floor, the largest is 48 by 104 inches, and the smallest 12 by 24 inches. Its weathered look, also reminiscent of aged fresco walls, suits industrial chic style. It comes in a mottled mix of three warm shades. Del Conca
Pattern within pattern is one of the intriguing new looks in porcelain tile. This one channels the appearance of terrazzo on a blown-up scale, with large shards that contain different designs. The collection, from Sant'Agostino, is Inside Out, and the pattern is Palladian Star (with Liquid Star on the floor and adjoining wall).
Pattern within pattern is one of the intriguing new looks in porcelain tile. This one channels the appearance of terrazzo on a blown-up scale, with large shards that contain different designs. The collection, from Sant'Agostino, is Inside Out, and the pattern is Palladian Star (with Liquid Star on the floor and adjoining wall). Sant'Agostino
Similar to traditional parquet, this oak wood-look ceramic called Dimore, from Emilceramica, creates optical-derived geometric motifs referencing a kaleidoscopic range of aesthetic inputs that reflect different "stains" (eight different patterns) and variety of its veining effects. The 7 7/8-by-47 1/4-inch size, shown in Naturale, comes in three other shades.
Similar to traditional parquet, this oak wood-look ceramic called Dimore, from Emilceramica, creates optical-derived geometric motifs referencing a kaleidoscopic range of aesthetic inputs that reflect different "stains" (eight different patterns) and variety of its veining effects. The 7 7/8-by-47 1/4-inch size, shown in Naturale, comes in three other shades. Emilceramica
Dimensional mosaics that also are upscaled are lending a stunning edge to a traditional form. Garden Party's dragonflies, butterflies and flowers pop against a milky white ground of Bianco Dolomiti with soft drifts of taupe veining. Subtle relief and varied textures are applied to multicolor marbles and onyx. This collection is from Artistic Tile.
Dimensional mosaics that also are upscaled are lending a stunning edge to a traditional form. Garden Party's dragonflies, butterflies and flowers pop against a milky white ground of Bianco Dolomiti with soft drifts of taupe veining. Subtle relief and varied textures are applied to multicolor marbles and onyx. This collection is from Artistic Tile. Artistic Tile
A swirling effect much like that of fabric is achieved in porcelain by New York City designer Alison Rose for Artistic Tile. It's a deconstruction of the lemniscate -- the symbol for infinity. The sleek, textured, dimensional stone won a Best of the Year award from Interior Design magazine in 2019. It mixes natural materials with artisanal details in a sumptuous modern way, with inlaid brass lines that curve gracefully through an intricate hand-carved ridge that flows across the surface and from one tile to the next.
: A swirling effect much like that of fabric is achieved in porcelain by New York City designer Alison Rose for Artistic Tile. It's a deconstruction of the lemniscate -- the symbol for infinity. The sleek, textured, dimensional stone won a Best of the Year award from Interior Design magazine in 2019. It mixes natural materials with artisanal details in a sumptuous modern way, with inlaid brass lines that curve gracefully through an intricate hand-carved ridge that flows across the surface and from one tile to the next. Artistic Tile
German designer Sebastian Herkner created this new line of tile for Ann Sacks called Ceri. It's an interplay of vertical and horizontal geometric planes with contrasting matte and gloss finishes that produce a textured, multidimensional surface reminiscent of the warp and weft weaving technique from textiles and rugs. Suitable for high-temperature applications, such as fireplace surrounds and backsplashes behind ranges, it's shown in an on-trend shade of terra cotta.
German designer Sebastian Herkner created this new line of tile for Ann Sacks called Ceri. It's an interplay of vertical and horizontal geometric planes with contrasting matte and gloss finishes that produce a textured, multidimensional surface reminiscent of the warp and weft weaving technique from textiles and rugs. Suitable for high-temperature applications, such as fireplace surrounds and backsplashes behind ranges, it's shown in an on-trend shade of terra cotta. Ann Sacks
Large-scale mosaics allow appreciation of the graphics for a more uniform and less-charged visual effect as the joint is covered for more seamless looks. Granada is one of 20 new architecture-inspired mosaics called Miraflores by interior designer Paul Schatz. The waterjet glass mosaic shown in Opal, Purple Spinel and Amethyst, with special order Sonia and Rolly, can be installed on walls and floors, indoors and out. Schatz's work is influenced by travels to Mediterranean countries and the intricate linear patterns he observes.
Large-scale mosaics allow appreciation of the graphics for a more uniform and less-charged visual effect as the joint is covered for more seamless looks. Granada is one of 20 new architecture-inspired mosaics called Miraflores by interior designer Paul Schatz. The waterjet glass mosaic shown in Opal, Purple Spinel and Amethyst, with special order Sonia and Rolly, can be installed on walls and floors, indoors and out. Schatz's work is influenced by travels to Mediterranean countries and the intricate linear patterns he observes. New Ravenna
Like real pebbles, this dimensional porcelain tile from Refin creates a fabulous outdoor floor. The Risseu line was inspired by the Ligurian pebbles that decorate the floors of Genoese urban gardens and festivals. The three-dimensionality, already evident as a graphic effect, is further accentuated by slight structure that recreates the effect of the pebbles on the stoneware surface that come in just under 3-foot-square tiles that are about 3/4-inch thick.
Like real pebbles, this dimensional porcelain tile from Refin creates a fabulous outdoor floor. The Risseu line was inspired by the Ligurian pebbles that decorate the floors of Genoese urban gardens and festivals. The three-dimensionality, already evident as a graphic effect, is further accentuated by slight structure that recreates the effect of the pebbles on the stoneware surface that come in just under 3-foot-square tiles that are about 3/4-inch thick. Refin
Glossy green foliage is punctuated by chromatic depth and shading, with the lifelike color of the climbing rose. Coral Rose is part of the Limpha collection from Casalgrande Padana. The sustainable technological material -- porcelain stoneware, is almost 4 by 8 feet by about 1/4-inch thick, and not only can it be used outdoors (extending the wall, as shown), it creates better air quality. The Bios Self-Cleaning technology allows these large slabs to reduce air pollutants and decompose dirt deposits in the presence of sunlight, washed away by rainwater thanks to the superhydrophilicity of the ceramic surface. It's a tech that comes from photocatalysis, developed by Toto, a world-leading sanitary ware manufacturer.
Glossy green foliage is punctuated by chromatic depth and shading, with the lifelike color of the climbing rose. Coral Rose is part of the Limpha collection from Casalgrande Padana. The sustainable technological material -- porcelain stoneware, is almost 4 by 8 feet by about 1/4-inch thick, and not only can it be used outdoors (extending the wall, as shown), it creates better air quality. The Bios Self-Cleaning technology allows these large slabs to reduce air pollutants and decompose dirt deposits in the presence of sunlight, washed away by rainwater thanks to the superhydrophilicity of the ceramic surface. It's a tech that comes from photocatalysis, developed by Toto, a world-leading sanitary ware manufacturer. Casalgrande Padana
Bold graphics such as this stylized leafy pattern called Fleurs from Ceramica Bardelli create a strong backdrop in a room. The design by Paradisoterrestre was inspired by Giacomo Balla's Futurist Flowers, and hints at kinetic art. The collection of interior floor and wall tiles in glazed stoneware has a matte finish and is composed of a pair of decorations mirrored together and put side by side, entirely hand-painted and supplied randomly.
Bold graphics such as this stylized leafy pattern called Fleurs from Ceramica Bardelli create a strong backdrop in a room. The design by Paradisoterrestre was inspired by Giacomo Balla's Futurist Flowers, and hints at kinetic art. The collection of interior floor and wall tiles in glazed stoneware has a matte finish and is composed of a pair of decorations mirrored together and put side by side, entirely hand-painted and supplied randomly. Ceramica Bardelli
The appearance and texture of fabric is striking in this collaboration between the Venetian fabric house Rubelli and the Italian brand Florim. The collection is Filati di Rex, and it evokes the sense of craftsmanship in the centuries-old art of silk with large ceramic slabs that present themselves as innovative fabrics, seductive to the sight and pleasant to the touch. From lampas and jacquard all the way to the simplest silk fabrics, or from rich, baroque motifs to more optical, geometric patterns, all of these fabrics share an extremely natural look. The collection's nine surfaces are inspired by Rubelli's signature precious fabrics.
The appearance and texture of fabric is striking in this collaboration between the Venetian fabric house Rubelli and the Italian brand Florim. The collection is Filati di Rex, and it evokes the sense of craftsmanship in the centuries-old art of silk with large ceramic slabs that present themselves as innovative fabrics, seductive to the sight and pleasant to the touch. From lampas and jacquard all the way to the simplest silk fabrics, or from rich, baroque motifs to more optical, geometric patterns, all of these fabrics share an extremely natural look. The collection's nine surfaces are inspired by Rubelli's signature precious fabrics. Media Image Communication/Florim
Vallelunga and Co. presents a modern take on the moody floral with I-Sense, taking down the exploded form that has been so popular in recent years. Thanks to an innovative method in HD printing and the most modern ceramic techniques, this collection offers strong and intense colors, made even more decisive because of a lacquer that accentuates body and depth. Decorations are combined with contemporary graphics of various inspiration, from the baroque and vintage styles, but at the same time they're modern and refined. More classic floral suggestions are made current by the hand-drawn technique, ending with a very realistic photographic print inspiration characterized by bright and bold colors.
AT HOME for release FEBRUARY 2020 BY DESIGN Caption 04: Vallelunga and Co. presents a modern take on the moody floral with I-Sense, taking down the exploded form that has been so popular in recent years. Thanks to an innovative method in HD printing and the most modern ceramic techniques, this collection offers strong and intense colors, made even more decisive because of a lacquer that accentuates body and depth. Decorations are combined with contemporary graphics of various inspiration, from the baroque and vintage styles, but at the same time they're modern and refined. More classic floral suggestions are made current by the hand-drawn technique, ending with a very realistic photographic print inspiration characterized by bright and bold colors. mac
Contrasting sizes and styles is popular with terrazzo looks. With ABK's Blend, the dark confetti-like terrazzo called Play on the back wall is paired alongside a concrete-look floor featuring a "carpet" inset with geometric shapes filled with multicolored terrazzo.
Contrasting sizes and styles is popular with terrazzo looks. With ABK's Blend, the dark confetti-like terrazzo called Play on the back wall is paired alongside a concrete-look floor featuring a "carpet" inset with geometric shapes filled with multicolored terrazzo. ABK
            Porcelain tiles have been getting the most attention, and that's mostly due to boosts in technology that allow remarkable fidelity to images and textures that replicate all sorts of stones, as well as concrete, majolica and photography, much of which are enabled by extraordinary digital printing. Inspiration from history sees turns in classic design, plus looks of rustic or glam, with flecks or additions of gold, copper or silver. Some designs are stylized, some hyper-realistic, while others are playful.

            From slabs that are dead ringers for real marble, limestone and gemstones that can be impossibly slim, to micromosaics fashioned to create stunning murals, there's a lot to offer. Which is why more designers and homeowners are considering moving beyond kitchen backsplashes and bathroom walls and floors for installations.

            Wallcover Up

            One reason pivots around a growing trend in recent years: porcelain tile being billed as "wallpaper." Large-scale allover patterns or bold decorative imagery on open grounds, as well as strong geometry that taps into popular retro eras -- '60s, '70s and '80s -- keep feeding designs. Creating feature walls or even framing tiles as art is catching favor, much as it has in wallpaper.

            Full-scale murals amaze with their fidelity to images and extraordinary detail. Land- or cityscapes, such as one of Venice by ABK, create atmospheric interiors.

            Flower Power

            Vivid depictions of flowers are taking different paths, as evidenced at Cersaie. Ceramics producer Casalgrande Padana unveiled a blooming wall of roses nestled into glossy green foliage that was so lifelike it demanded a touch just to make sure -- even though this fool-the-eye example was just 2D. The same was true of two other designs -- one ivylike pattern and the other foliage that featured tiny white Stephanotis flowers.

            Bringing the outside in is appealing, but this porcelain tile also can be used outdoors, to permanently brighten a drab wall. In addition, a technology borrowed from sanitary ware manufacturer Toto activates a reaction in the presence of sunlight to reduce air pollutants and decompose dirt deposits, which are washed away by rainwater.

            While uber-scale flowers have been popular in wallcovering as well as porcelain tiles, Vallelunga and Co. explored another intriguing direction. Designed as a companion to a black ground that features swirling patterns, there's a series of horizontal tiles with graphic images of flowers. On an entire wall, the effect feels almost random, and it's a departure from the overblown florals we've seen in tile and wallcovering, and one with a very modern look.

            Another floral pattern conjured the feel of textiles, and for good reason -- it's a collaboration between Florim and Rubelli, a revered high-end textile manufacturer based in Venice. One of the patterns, a soft, breathtaking, medium-scaled floral felt almost like the fabric that it replicated. Whether it's used in a living space, teamed with a chair that repeats the pattern in jacquard or damask upholstery, or in a bathroom with modern fixtures, it's uber elegant.

            Wood Play

            Wood looks, which have been dominant in recent years, offer a whole new range of possibilities. Grain, with real, palpable texture, sometimes exaggerated in wide planks, has been prevalent, even in unexpected colors. Some of newest iterations riff on traditional parquetry in a new hybrid of wood look on porcelain tile. One by Emilceramica features a kaleidoscopic pattern. The Italian brand Sant'Agostino features several novel patterns -- skinny wood tiles arranged in a labyrinth, or in a random look of Pick-Up Sticks dropped on the floor and incredible replication of hand-rubbed and oiled wide planks.

            Industrial, Take 3

            Although the industrial look has backed off a bit as a style category, cement and cement-look tiles still appeal. Combinations, like those with wood, also include terrazzo. At ABK, geometric pieces patterned in terrazzo create a sort of rug pattern on a "concrete" ground.

            Some of the cement looks are very painterly, with a fresco feel. One from Del Conca depicts a worn threadbare look popular in rug design.

            Surface mixes

            Contrasts between matte and glossy, and smooth and textured surfaces, are adding more interest, even to monochromatic schemes. At Tonalite, for example, an entire wall of emerald green tiles (bottiglia) from the Tissue collection, which the brand says is a favored hue, is all the more striking because of several textures, including large-scale herringbones, plaids and honeycomb. In addition, slivers of shiny copper and gold could be seen intertwining or overlapping rough cementlike textures in broken-up plaids.

            The Italian brand Imola took an ordinary subway tile, showed it in a coral red, then accented it with a metallic gold in a bubble pattern. Dimensional mosaics, especially on a beefed-up scale, which enhances pattern options and allows for more seamless designs, are an emerging category. Artistic Tile's Garden Party shows lovely elements such as dragonflies, butterflies and flowers that pop from a ground of creamy Bianco Dolomiti marble.

            Another dimension

            Besides bas relief, more exaggerated 3D examples continue to push the design envelope. Chunky pieces, like those of Made39's Cube, are hollowed out or assembled in overlapping cubes, a rich dimension that is highlighted by light and shade. Zephyr, one of the most striking new designs from Artistic Tile, which won the 2019 Best of the Year award from Interior Design magazine, depicts dynamic sweeps of gilt-edge ruffles that mimic fabric. In fact, the undulating design by Alison Rose was inspired by the symbol for infinity.

            Fashion, architecture, archival patterns, paintings, photographs, cityscapes and dreamscapes, as well as geometry, textiles and paint techniques all are driving today's tile designs. Choices abound for those looking for surface materials for floors and walls, indoors and out. On a smaller scale, backsplashes, fireplace surrounds and feature walls offer special canvases for striking designs that require little maintenance -- always an attractive selling point.

