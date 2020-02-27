A large/medium double-bowl sink gives one oversized bowl for dishes and one smaller bowl dedicated to the disposal. (Kohler/TNS) (Photo: Kohler, TNS)

Hi Ed: I’m planning to start construction later this year on my first home. Also, for the first time in my life I plan to have a garbage disposal in my kitchen. Can you recommend a kitchen sink style that works well with a disposal?

— Kim, Ohio

Dear Kim: A garbage disposal is all about prepping dirty dishes to be washed. However, it’s tough to use the disposal if you have a single-bowl kitchen sink full of dirty dishes.

So first I recommend looking into a double-bowl kitchen sink where dirty dishes go on one side and the disposal goes on the other side. This way the disposal bowl can be kept clear.

But let’s take this thinking away from installing a standard double-bowl sink up to a whole new level. There is a kitchen sink style called a large/medium double-bowl, which gives you one oversized bowl for dishes and one smaller bowl dedicated to the disposal.

Bottom line: When adding a garbage disposal, you might want to throw away your traditional kitchen sink thinking and go with a specialized large/medium double-bowl sink.

