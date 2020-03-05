Spring is almost upon us. It’s time to liven up your space with fresh spring color. While floral colors are often thought of, some creative color combinations can help add a renewed sense of color to your home.

Here are some top color trends and tips for spring.

1. Shades of gray

While some grays are warm, others are cool and have lots of blue elements. Various shades of soft and deeper cool gray can help create a soft, soothing spring space.

The fresh color combination of orange and turquoise makes an otherwise neutral environment welcoming and fresh. (Photo: Design Recipes, TNS)

2. Turquoise and orange

This color combination is often popular because blue and orange are complementary colors on the color wheel. Using turquoise as the shade of blue adds a bright, vibrant color twist.

3. Hot pink

Pink remains a popular color for those looking to add an interesting pop to a space. Pink can be paired with neutral colors such as gray, taupe, black and even brown.

Chartreuse yellow helps make an all-cream bedroom feel open and bright. (Photo: Design Recipes, TNS)

4. Chartreuse

Tired of yellow? Chartreuse, which is a mix of yellow and green, is a modern color choice.

5. White paired with taupe and brown

The design scheme/concept of white on white is a color combination that is truly fresh and modern.

Powder pink accents add a sense of interest and glamour to this living space. (Photo: Design Recipes, TNS)

6. Pastels

While it may feel like stating the obvious, from pastel blue to powder pink, consider bringing one of these soft shades into your home.

7. Green

When many people think of spring they think of the transition from brown lawns to those that are lush, vibrant and bright. Why not bring either greenery or the color green into your space?

8. Metallics

Brass and silver serve as perfect accent colors in spring decor.

9. Yellow and orange

Traditionally considered to be more fall colors, this combination also works for spring.

10. Indigo vs. black

Indigo is a great base color and can provide a softer look than black for those looking for a reach deep color to incorporate into their spring decor.

