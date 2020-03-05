This contemporary bar unit with leather front at the Theodore Alexander showroom is featured in Michigan Design Center’s Sample Sale, March 13-14. (Photo: Jeff Aisen)

Michigan Design Center Sample Sale is March 13, 14

The annual Michigan Design Center (MDC) Sample Sale will be held on March 13 and 14. Find substantial savings on designer home furnishings, lighting, fabric, flooring, artwork, bedding, rugs and more. A donation of a nonperishable food item or a monetary contribution of your choice is requested for admission to support Gleaners Community Food Bank. Also at MDC, interior designer Linda Shears will give tips like bringing your own tape measure and coming with an open mind in the next Launch! Tour: “How to Shop Sample Sale Like a Pro” at 10 a.m. on March 11. To reserve a spot for this free event with limited space, call Emily at 248-649-2020. The location is 1700 Stutz Drive. For information, go to michigandesign.com.

Get the help you need from a pro at Menards. (Photo: Menards)

Meet the pros at Menards

If you have a home improvement project on your list that never seems to get done and you don’t know where to begin, Menards will be hosting a Local Pro Connection Event from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on March 17-19 in all of their home improvement stores. Visit with local, independent professionals who will share how they can help with your projects and plans. This will be a chance to meet face-to-face with industry pros to get the ball rolling on that project you’ve been putting off or didn’t know could be done. For information, go to menards.com.

Dealnews is a new website to help you find the best online shopping bargains. (Photo: Dealnews)

Find the deals online with new website

Online buys are on the rise. Now, DealNews.com, a shopping comparison website, offers a team of dedicated curators working to find the best offers on the internet. “The DealNews Promise states that we list the best deals regardless of our relationship with the seller; we ban any store with a history of poor customer service; and we will never list an item at a higher price just because it's from an advertiser,” said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst for the site in a press release. “This means we also list the very best furniture deals as well as buying guides to assist you in your online shopping for your furniture needs and more.” For information, go to dealnews.com.

Cranbrook Study Day with a master gardener. (Photo: Cranbrook)

Launch spring with master gardener session

Enjoy a study day with Janet Macunovich from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. March 14 at the Cranbrook House Library. The advanced master gardener will cover three topics to prepare you for the 2020 gardening season. This event includes light refreshments, a boxed lunch and the opportunity to chat with the popular speaker. General admission is $80 (Cranbrook House & Gardens Auxiliary Members: $75). Registration is required by noon on Mar. 10 as space is limited. The location is 380 Lone Pine Road in Bloomfield Hills. For information and registration, go to housegardens.cranbrook.edu.

Michael Graves works featured at The Henry Ford

Check out the iconic pieces acquired by the Henry Ford from the Michael Graves Design Group’s extensive archive. Featuring finished products, models, prototypes and production samples, the collection documents more than three decades of design collaboration with clients such as Disney, Target, Alessi and Stryker. Though he trained as an architect, Michael Graves became a household name by designing unique household goods. Now you can see 21 playful and practical artifacts from the Michael Graves Product Design Collection on display inside the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation. For information, go to thehenryford.org.

