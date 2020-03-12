Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Homestyle's Dish and Design rescheduled
The Detroit News
Published 4:28 p.m. ET March 12, 2020 | Updated 4:47 p.m. ET March 12, 2020
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Detroit News has decided to postpone the March 18 Dish and Design event given that the safety of our attendees is our top priority. Our rescheduled date is June 17. If you purchased tickets, you will receive an email with details. If you purchased tickets and are unable to attend, please email mviselli@michigan.com.
