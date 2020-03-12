Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Detroit News has decided to postpone the March 18 Dish and Design event given that the safety of our attendees is our top priority. Our rescheduled date is June 17. If you purchased tickets, you will receive an email with details. If you purchased tickets and are unable to attend, please email mviselli@michigan.com.

