Inject a bit of spring into your bathroom

Birds of a feather flock together on this Fauna Bird Print Shower Curtain from Pottery Barn that lets you treat your bathroom to a healthy dose of spring. Made of 100% cotton and machine washable, the intricate details will awaken your senses each day. Priced at $79, the shower rings and the recommended shower curtain liner are sold separately. To stretch the lovely pattern a little further, you can add the coordinating Fauna Bedding. For information, go to potterybarn.com.

The Intex Purespa Greywood Deluxe 2 is portable and affordable. (Photo: Randy Schwartz Photography/ Intex)

Hot tub is portable and lightweight

While traditional hot tubs can be costly, the inflatable PureSpa varieties from Intex offer lightweight, portable and affordable options that do not compromise quality and durability. Their latest model, the PureSpa Greywood Deluxe, featuring their proprietary Positive Temperature Coefficient heater, was meant to maximize heat transfer to the water while ensuring the highest level of safety, performance and longevity. The 4-person model has 140 soothing bubble jets and holds 210 gallons of water. A wireless touch panel control activates the high-powered jets, while premium headrests and LED lights provide maximum comfort. The hot tub is priced at $469.99. For information, go to amazon.com.

Nest Bedding Luxury Weighted Blanket has a cool side and a warmer side. (Photo: Nest Bedding)

Weighted blanket will you you snug

Two surfaces are better than one, especially when it comes to temperature control. The Nest Bedding Luxury Weighted Blanket, featuring fleece and cotton, lets you choose between one side for cold weather and another for warm weather. Starting at $129 for a twin, the unique blanket contains a perfect blend of weighted beads and soft fleece to offer comfort and melt your stress away. You can also try their other products such as the Nest Bedding Organic Cotton Luxury Sheet Sets made with Global Organic Textile Standard certified organic cotton, also starting at $129. For information, go to nestbedding.com.

Pamper yourself with Nachtmann glassware

Whether you like your cocktails shaken or stirred, presentation counts. For a little edge, the Nachtmann Punk Tumbler has a fashion-forward design and a color selection to match that includes clear crystal, gun metal, jet-black, copper and ruby. For the Mad Men enthusiast looking to emulate Don Draper, the Nachtmann Highland Collection evokes the ‘60s era with a more refined feel. Lastly, for the minimalist, the Nachtmann Jules Tumbler has clean lines and an elegant simplicity. These items are priced at $49.90 for a set of four. For information, go to nachtmann.com.

Storigami cushions. (Photo: Storigami)

Sleek cushions for your outdoor furniture

Say goodbye to bulky outdoor furniture cushions and hello to the new Storigami FadeSafe Cushion. Sleek, comfortable and easy to handle and store, the latest innovation from Classic Accessories offers a hassle-free alternative to unwieldy chaise lounge cushions. “This new cushion combines the signature ease of Storigami with the premium durability of our FadeSafe fabrics,” said Brian Bozlinski, CEO for Classic Accessories, in a press release. “It’s a natural extension for the Storigami collection offering convenient storage, luxurious comfort and resilience to last season after season.” Prices start at $124.99. For information including colors and sizes, go to classicaccessories.com.

