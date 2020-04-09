Cotton tea towels like this one featuring work by Heather Gauthier that retails for $13.95 can be found at Catching Fireflies now offering weekday curbside pickup at their Berkley location along with shipping and limited delivery options as well. (Photo: Catching Fireflies)

Bunnies hop into springtime decor

Some bunny decor is so adorable it can be ideal for Easter and the seasons beyond. Cotton tea towels like this one featuring work by Heather Gauthier that retails for $13.95 can be found at Catching Fireflies, now offering weekday curbside pickup at its Berkley location along with shipping and limited delivery options as well. For information, go to catchingfireflies.com.

Get dishwashers, disposals glistening clean

As you disinfect countertops and cutting boards while sheltering in place, don’t forget the residue lurking in other areas. “Residue and build-up in your dishwasher and garbage disposer affect their performance and can create an environment hazardous to your family’s health,” said Tony Cronk, president of Summit Brands, the parent company of Glisten, in a press release. “It’s a misperception that these machines clean themselves.” Glisten Dishwasher Magic Machine Cleaner (around $5) and Glisten Disposer Care Foaming Cleaner (around $4) are designed to deep-clean and bring out the peak performance of your dishwasher and garbage disposer. They can be found at retailers like Walmart and Amazon. For information, go to summitbrands.com.

Grow your own herbs and veggies on your patio

Now you can make fewer trips to the grocery store when you grow vegetables, herbs and more on your porch or balcony. With the City Jungle from BioGreen, even the smallest sunny spot can become a healthy garden. The planter is big enough for two mature tomato plants. Peppers, eggplant, squash, salad greens, herbs and even flowers can also thrive in the self-watering container. With a water reservoir that holds 4.5 gallons, plants can go for days without watering in most climates and a sturdy trellis can be added for vining plants. The City Jungle planter sells for $69.99 and the trellis sells for $39.99. Or, you can buy both for $99.99. For information, go to biogreen-products.com.

Kai Bear is ready for a scavenger hunt

If you’re looking for a safe social distancing activity, Teddy Bear Hunts are on the rise. This creative game has neighborhood households place the stuffed animals in a window, on a porch or in a tree for kids to search for them during family walks. This scavenger hunt that’s been happening around the world offers a heartwarming way to unite your community during this difficult time. The new Kai Bear from GUND that starts at $20 is surface washable for easy cleaning. For information, go to gund.com.

Get garden essentials delivered from Goldner Walsh

Check out the ever-expanding online greenhouse for garden essentials on the Goldner Walsh website featuring items that are currently available for delivery in Oakland County for a flat rate of $15. Choose from their selection of grow-your-own fruits, vegetables and herbs as well as pansies, perennials, fertilizer, mulch and more. In addition to making access to these products more convenient, you can order online or call the store to place your order. For information, call 248-332-6430 or go to goldnerwalsh.com.

