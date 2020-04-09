Spending a little more time than I’m used to at home, I have found myself cleaning and refreshing every corner of my space that I can reach (and for those I can’t, I’ve been taking on the role of supervisor — thanks, Brandon!). This past week my mission has been our bedroom.

Even though it’s a simple task, making our bed each morning brings me a sense of normalcy in this uncertain time, which in turn gives me a great deal of comfort. Since we’re working toward a new look for our bedroom, in a new house, I’m taking spring cleaning to a new level while I formulate a plan to relocate nearly everything in the room for a completely fresh start. This means new furniture (YAY!), new bedding and new accessories. Because my loving husband can take only so much talk of duvets and pillow fills and color palettes, I’m sharing my inspiration here with you, dear reader.

The bright white with leafy green accents is a timeless and beautiful combination. (Photo: TNS)

Easy being green

It wouldn’t be a true Katie spring roundup if I didn’t start with a green dream of a bed. And it wouldn’t be spring on the shop floor without a crisp and classic green-and-white look. It is so fresh and light that it might as well be floating. The bright white with leafy green accents is a timeless and beautiful combination. This duvet is incredibly versatile when it comes to pillow matching. While we kept it minimal with mostly white fabrics, it is also the perfect foundation on which to build some fun with any of your green hues.

The duvet’s main fabric has figures embroidered onto a textural background for a luxurious, stunning spread. (Handout/TNS) (Photo: Handout, TNS)

Luxe embroidery

This new look might be one of my all-time favorites. The duvet’s main fabric has figures embroidered onto a textural background for a luxurious, stunning spread. Since this duvet is so impactful and detailed, we paired it with classic houndstooth and solid fabric pillows to balance out the look.

Pop of pink

Who doesn't love some punchy color this time of year? When I first saw this I immediately thought of how much my college self would have gone crazy over having this in my sorority house room. This fabric is perfect for those who love color (which I do). Our Silvy Fuchsia fabric has been popular this year and because of its large scale, it is perfect for impactful pillows. We aren’t showing it here, but this fabric makes a stunning duvet, too.

I may have to revisit our room makeover conversation after seeing all these designs again! Stay tuned — in Part 2 I will be showcasing soft pink creations, fan-favorite neutrals and a wild Thibaut design. In the meantime, everyone stay safe and healthy. And until next time, happy decorating!

Adapted from nellhills.com. Katie Laughridge is the owner of Kansas City interior design destination Nell Hill’s. For more information, contact Katie at info@nellhills.com.

