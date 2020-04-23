With most of us now spending the majority of our time at home, now is the time to renew, recharge and refresh. And with the weather getting warmer in most parts of the country, this signals the time to finally open the windows and let the fresh air in.

When it comes to creating an appealing environment, the key is to assess your current environment and then implement an action plan.

Here are some tips for bringing a calming, relaxing and refreshing sense of calm to your home environment.

A soothing sea-colored room serves a relaxation zone. (Photo: Design Recipes, TNS)

SCENTS

Scents can almost instantly bring a sense of calm to a space. Scents can also linger, which will help to extend the relaxation.

1. Fresh lavender: Lavender is a wonderful scent for the home. Place them in gauze spice bags, available in any grocery store in the spice aisle, or in open jars.

2. Eucalyptus: This is a natural plant that packs a powerful aroma that is very appealing.

3. Rosemary and mint: These traditional herbs are wonderful when placed around the home in creative ways.

4. Fresh lemon or lime: Citrus scents are fresh, clean and crisp and a wonderful way to add an appealing aroma. Squeeze fresh lemon or lime in water for floating candles or freshly cut flowers, or have them on display.

A specific den or lounge room. (Photo: Design Recipes, TNS)

CANDLES AND RELAXATION ELEMENTS

1. Soy-based candles: Soy-based candles are natural and clean burning. Best of all, they smell great and come in sumptuous scents.

2. Sprays and diffusers: While sprays help with immediate infusion of scents into a space, diffusers allow for a more prolonged experience.

A spalike home environment. (Design Recipes/TNS) (Photo: Design Recipes, TNS)

RELAXATION ZONES

For those looking for a more relaxing environment, creating distinct zones within your home will help considerably. Typically creating clear, distinct zones for sleeping, lounging and relaxation work best. Relaxation zones can be anything from a room in a house to a chair in a corner set aside for rejuvenation.

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com.

