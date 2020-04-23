As promised, here is part two of our spring bedding roundup.

Let’s get wild!

This bed is not for the faint of heart. We mixed two show-stopping patterns on this bed and the look is bold! In addition to the mod color palette and over-the-top patterns, we also worked with performance fabrics — a first for our bedding department. The crane fabric is an easy-to-clean fabric typically used for upholstery projects. It’s soft with a great hand and works perfectly as a duvet cover. And if you, like me, have little ones at home, all sorts of mysterious substances seem to make their way onto the bed, so why not have bedding that’s easily treatable?

This bed is not for the faint of heart. (Photo: TNS)

Tres elegant

I fell in love with this soft, feminine fabric the moment I laid eyes on it. The pagoda scene in ultra-soft creams, grays, pinks and peaches is one in which you can get easily lost. Pair it with a bold geometric for a more transitional look, or bamboo lattice to keep with a chinoiserie theme. Dress it up with solid-colored pillows with Greek key tape, or dress it down with utilitarian but much beloved ticking. We’ve used all the above on a French country bed for a soft, elegant feel.

On this bold bed, the black window pane plaid pops on top of a simple white coverlet. (Photo: TNS)

Black, white and bold

I may be a little biased, but we do black and white perfectly, and this bold bed is the perfect example. The black window pane plaid pops on top of a simple white coverlet. The look is balanced with mainly white pillows in a mix of patterns including stripes, black trim on white and a muted Thibaut fabric that brings in just a touch of green. The lumbar pillow topping off the look adds just the right amount of mod with funky leaf tape trim racing stripes.

Adapted from nellhills.com. Katie Laughridge is the owner of Kansas City interior design destination Nell Hill’s. For more information, contact Katie at info@nellhills.com.

