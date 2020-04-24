After staring down the hardest period in his company's 65-year history, English Gardens President John Darin is ready to move forward. And he finally can.

After Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifted the restrictions on some businesses Friday amid the COVID-19 crisis, garden centers across Metro Detroit geared up to open, readying supplies and calling back employees who'd been laid off.

English Gardens plans to open its six Metro Detroit locations at 9 a.m. Saturday. Ray Wiegand's in Macomb Township also planned to open at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Bordine's opened three of its stores Friday, but planned to open its Grand Blanc location on Saturday. And Graye's Greenhouse in Plymouth is accepting orders for pick-up and delivery only.

Bordine's opened its locations in Rochester Hills, Clarkston and Brighton on Friday after Gov. Whitmer's order lifting some restrictions on businesses. Its Grand Blanc store opens Saturday. (Photo: Facebook/Bordine's)

The lockdown "was the worst 30 days in our history," said Darin.

But customers should expect some changes when the doors open Saturday. Staff at both English Gardens and Wiegand's will wear masks. Cashiers at English Gardens will also have face shields. And Wiegand's will have masks for customers who may need them.

Capacity at both garden centers also will be limited, meaning only a certain number of customers will be allowed in at the same time. English Gardens staff also will be screened daily for symptoms of the coronavirus.

Erma Rhadigan, co-owner of Wiegand's, said she hopes customers will be patient and abide by the new rules.

"We can only allow so many people at once so I hope they have patience," said Rhadigan.

John Darin, English Gardens' president, said he actually wasn't expecting Whitmer's decision on Friday — they were planning to open May 1 — but called it "a pleasant surprise."

"We had no idea," said Darin.

Darin said they had to lay off more 200 employees over the past month — all of whom were being called back as of Friday — and talk to vendors and landlords.

But all of those employees were in the process of being called back Friday. Darin said deliveries had to be stopped during the shutdown, so customers should also expect stock to grow as they re-start, but they have a lot of plant material now.

"We’re going to be open and we’re going to be ready," said Darin.

