Final Touch Designs in downtown Rochester has shopping options that include shipping products from their online store, curbside pickup, and local delivery within a 10 mile radius of downtown Rochester. (Photo: Final Touch Designs)

Final Touch Designs offers gifts for mom, others

Final Touch Designs in downtown Rochester has shopping options that include shipping products from their online store, curbside pickup and local delivery within a 10 mile radius of downtown Rochester. This resin flower petal that retails for $28 adds a touch of nature to your home. Other home decor includes artwork, mirrors, lamps, glassware, seasonal items and more. In addition, floral arrangements are available for local delivery or curbside pickup. For information, go to finaltouchdesigns.com.

Bed Bath & Beyond has a variety of hands-free products for the kitchen and bath like this India Ink Step-On Bathroom Wastebasket in Oil Rubbed Bronze. (Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond)

Make quick work of the trash

With all the constant handwashing that has become the norm; the less you have to touch around the house, the better. Bed Bath & Beyond has a variety of hands-free products for the kitchen and bath like this India Ink Step-On Bathroom Wastebasket in Oil Rubbed Bronze. This item retails for $19.99 and is available online. For information, go to bedbathandbeyond.com.

Detroit Garden Works has a curbside market. (Photo: Detroit Garden Works)

Detroit Garden Works adds a curbside market

Detroit Garden Works in Sylvan Lake has added a curbside market to show customers examples of plants and planted pots that can be brought to them for purchase. Delivery and shipping are also available. For all other purchases, their interior space will be open by prior appointment only. Review the inventory on their website in advance and call 248-335-8089 if you have questions. Their staff is available for consultation and sales via email, phone, FaceTime and text. For information, go to detroitgardenworks.com.

The Pot Slot lets you display your plants easily. (Photo: The Pot Slot)

The Pot Slot lets you show off your plants

How does your garden grow? With the Pot Slot 3-Piece Set, you can display up to six terracotta pots in a charming arrangement. Made with Indiana-sourced poplar and cedar, these unique pieces normally sold at farmers markets and events in Michigan and beyond are available online. The Pot Slot Single that fits four pots sells for $25. The Pot Slot 3-Piece Set priced at $40 holds six pots when assembled. All it takes is a sturdy hanging spot. For information, go to thepotslot.com.

Think chic with Room & Board’s accessories

With so many people working from home, the need for serenity is palpable. Known for their distinctive furniture, Room & Board’s chic accessories let you dress your office in layers. Create visual interest with soft textures, soothing colors and inspiring accents that lend a sense of comfort and boost your mood. Deluxe pieces include sheep skins, lumbar pillows, throw blankets, handcrafted mugs, cork storage boxes, picture frames and colorful rugs that provide an acoustic boost when you and your spouse are on competing conference calls. For information and pricing, go to roomandboard.com.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/home-garden/2020/05/07/welcome-mat-final-touch-designs-offers-gifts-mom-others/3077739001/