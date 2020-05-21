2 Dandelions Bookshop (Photo: 2 Dandelions Bookshop)

Discover new favorites at 2 Dandelions Bookshop

When longtime friends Jeanne Blazo and Jeri Kay Thomas opened 2 Dandelions Bookshop in downtown Brighton last October, one of their goals was to support Michigan authors, illustrators and artists. So far, the response has been inspiring. Currently, their carefully curated titles are available through curbside pickup or shipping. Shop online or get recommendations via FaceTime, phone or email. Their selection includes “Sister Pie” by Lisa Ludwinski (Lorena Jones Books; $25) and “Ruffage” by Abra Berens (Chronicle Books; $35). Both are finalists for this year’s James Beard Awards. Another popular cookbook: “My Little Michigan Kitchen” by Mandy McGovern (Kitchen Joy Press; $44.20). For information, call 810-522-5310, email books@2dandelionsbookshop.com or go to 2dandelionsbookshop.com.

Dealing with one more thing: pests

Staying at home leads to more food consumption and waste and pest encounters. “We’re hearing all kinds of unique stories from our followers on social media about rodent activity at home. Everything from parked cars harboring squirrels to even food deliveries being pillaged by nuisance wildlife within minutes of being dropped off,” said Cindy Mannes, vice president of public affairs at the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) in a press release. “Pests are catching on to our new stay-at-home routines and they are loving it.” NPMA suggests checking boxes for damage before opening and bringing food deliveries inside promptly and inspecting all items. Keep kids from leaving food trails and look under the hood of parked cars for squirrels and mice that can gnaw through air filters and wiring. For information, go to pestworld.org.

Advance Plumbing (Photo: Advance Plumbing)

Advance Plumbing in Walled Lake back to normal business hours

During this difficult time, as an essential business, Advance Plumbing in Walled Lake and Detroit has been accepting call-ahead orders and offering curbside pick-up. Now they are back to normal business hours. Showrooms will be open by appointment only with new guidelines in place for the safety of associates and customers. During the first phase, masks will be required for all customers and sales associates and they will limit the amount of people and follow social distancing guidelines. For information, go to advanceplumbing.com.

West Elm offers curbside pickup, virtual floor plans

Though West Elm in Birmingham is not physically open, they continue to offer helpful services like designers to assist customers with virtual floor plans for home interiors and outdoor spaces. Their staff can also provide guidance for accessories, window panels and floor covering selections. Contact-free curbside pickup is available by calling the store or going online. If an item is in stock, customers can receive it the same day from 11a.m. – 3 p.m. Call 248-687-0592 or email retailstore6086we@wsgc.com. For information, go to westelm.com.

Making discarded plastics into useful items. (Photo: Floyd and Thing Thing)

Floyd, Thing Thing pair up to rethink plastic

Floyd has announced a limited-edition collaboration with Thing Thing, an experimental studio (also based in Detroit) that uses intuitive design to give post-industrial plastics a second life. The two reimagined the brand's signature, refined Side Table with a one-of-a-kind, handmade surface comprised of 100-percent locally sourced post-industrial plastic in two colorways: Cake - a bright white and multicolor surface originating from toy factory plastic scraps and Galaxy - a flat black and multicolor surface made from automotive factory scraps. The limited-edition tables retail for $350 each. Floyd's mission to reduce furniture waste and challenge consumption culture has been at the brand's core since its inception, and their team is excited about this collaboration. For information, go to floydhome.com.

