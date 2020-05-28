It has become the new “go to” wine, yet despite rose being nothing new, the resurgence of its popularity is helping to keep home décor also in a “rosy” state of mind. The color rose or what was often referred to in the 80s as “mauve” is hotter than ever especially as it relates to finishes, accessories and accents. From rose colored gold finishes to artwork, accents and accessories, rose is a popular and versatile color that can help to elevate, add interest and soothe spaces from living rooms to bedrooms.

A black and white living space is complimented by rose accents. (Photo: Design Recipes, TNS)

COLOR PAIRINGS

Rose is light and soothing and as a result pairs well with deep, rich colors such as chocolate brown, black, charcoal gray and indigo. The contrast between the light and dark is subtle yet impactful.

DECOR OPTIONS

Looking for ways to incorporate rose into your color palette? Consider artwork, accents and accessories. Not only are these examples of “portable” design that can be moved from room to room but pieces that can be swapped out with the seasons. Ideas include throws, toss pillows, artwork, florals as well as accessories such as vases and even books.

Rose accents such as a vase and toss pillow compliment rose-dominated artwork. (Photo: Design Recipes, TNS)

ROSE GOLD

Rose gold is still very much a specialty finish that you won’t necessarily find as easily as traditional yellow gold. Rose gold, however, can add a unique sense of elegance and interest. As a finish, rose gold will convey as a soft pink, which may or may not be desirable depending on the space. Table bases, table legs as well as specialty light fixtures such as wall sconces are good places to start.

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com.

