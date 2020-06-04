The Power Planter makes quick work of digging. (Photo: Power Planter)

Power Planter does the digging for you

Digging in the dirt doesn’t have to be difficult thanks to Power Planter augers. “The number of holes that are dug every year is astounding,” said Greg Niewold, president of Power Planter in a press release. “Our mission is to reduce the time and effort it takes to dig planting holes.” More than 20 years ago, his grandfather Wayne invented a planting auger, which is basically an oversized drill bit, and put it into a power drill to drill holes in the ground instead of digging them. Now the augers that are still made on the family farm in Illinois come in a variety of sizes with prices starting at $19.99. For information, go to powerplanter.com.

The U Stand is an umbrella stand, and much more. (Photo: U Stand)

U-Stand has you covered

Why settle for a regular umbrella stand when you can have so much more? The U-Stand performs multiple roles as a container, an umbrella stand and a cup holder. This all-in-one product can hold your beach gear, serve as a cooler, and it comes with a convenient shoulder strap. It’s perfect for fishing trips, the beach or a picnic in the park. Wherever you go this summer, including your own backyard, the U-Stand ($49.99) takes sun protection to another level. For information, go to theustand.com.

Stay alert to home hazards

Moving can be overwhelming, but proper safety measures can help protect you and your family and provide some peace of mind. Here are a few hidden dangers First Alert suggests checking for when buying a new home. To learn if mold is present, you can try DIY test kits like the First Alert Mold Detection Kit. Radon test kits are also easy to use. Carbon monoxide (CO) alarms should be installed on every floor, including the basement and near your sleeping areas. For a stylish tabletop alarm, try the First Alert CO Alarm with 10-Year Battery and Digital Temperature Display. For information, go to firstalert.com.

Classic Hollow Edge Craftsman 7-inch knife (Photo: Wusthof)

Treat Dad to a cutting edge Father's Day gift

Treat your Dad to some useful tools for Father’s Day. Whether he’s a foodie, a grill master or a novice chef, having the right knives for the task at hand makes meal prep more manageable. The high-quality selection from Wusthof includes the Classic Hollow Edge Craftsman 7-inch that retails for $129.95. This hybrid design combines the features of a chef’s knife, boning knife and carving knife, inspired by farm-to-table cooking. Priced at $129.95, the knife is available for curbside pickup at select Williams-Sonoma locations and other retailers. For information or to order online, go to wusthof.com.

Riedel Winewings (Photo: Riedel)

Cheers to the new college grads

For college grads who will soon be decorating their own digs, consider a traditional gift with a twist. Help them get a head start on their hosting essentials with a tasting set of Riedel Winewings. Inspired by the wings on a plane, these glasses stand out from the standard varieties while making a statement on a bar cart. The distinct tasting set has a suggested retail price of $140 for a 4-pack that’s perfect for serving Cabernet, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc. For information, go to riedel.com.

