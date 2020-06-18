Dear Ed: I read your article on freestanding baths and how the tub style can help in choosing the type of tub filler you use. I’m ordering a freestanding bath that can use a floor-mount filler or a deck-mount filler. Can you help me decide by listing some advantages of each style?

— Ted, Washington state

Dear Ted: Some freestanding baths are accommodating and can be used with different type fillers. While this is a nice feature, it can also add to planning stress by giving you yet another decision to make.

There’s basically no wrong choice, since the goal is to fill your tub with water, and both a deck- and floor-mount style will do the same job.

Deck-mount fillers can finish off a bathrub with a less conspicuous look. (Photo: Kohler, TNS)

Some advantages of each are as follows.

Floor-mount fillers

— Usually no drilling holes into tub deck

— Flexible location

— Valve supply lines are not under the tub

Deck-mount fillers

— Usually less expensive, depending on the model

— Convenient to reach and control wile soaking

— It can finish off the tub with a less conspicuous look

Bottom line: Your choice can simply get down to a floor-mount style that stands out, or a deck-mount filler that quietly sits in the background.

Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call,” the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com

