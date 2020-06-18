Ladybug Giveaway is Saturday. (Photo: English Gardens)

Ladybug Giveaway Saturday at English Gardens

English Gardens will hold the Fifth Annual Ladybug Giveaway Saturday when they will be giving away half a million ladybugs, considered the most popular organic pest control for the garden. Visit one of their six full-service locations to receive one bag of 150 ladybugs for free with any purchase (while supplies last). Limit one per household. For information, go to englishgardens.com.

Homeowners want to upgrade their outdoor spaces, a survey finds. (Photo: Chris Snook, Houzz)

Homeowners crave upgrades, Houzz survey finds

A recent Houzz survey captured the projects people crave while sheltering in place along with recent home-related purchases. For nearly four in five homeowners, outdoor upgrades and bathroom and kitchen renovations top the list. Of those wanting to do home improvements, 9 in 10 plan to upgrade their dwellings after the pandemic. Coveted updates include new decor, enhanced lighting and a better layout. Spending more time at home seemingly led to more cooking and baking, which was confirmed on the Houzz Shop where cookware and bakeware sales have been much higher than usual. The site has also seen an increased demand for gym equipment and home office furniture. For information, go to houzz.com.

Cabot stain (Photo: Cabot)

Tips for deck staining this summer

Stain your deck like a pro with tips from Cabot premium wood care products. Start by staining the shaded areas of your deck first so it dries evenly. To avoid lap marks, work two to three boards at a time end-to-end. Stir your stain frequently while you work to maintain color consistency. Lastly, combine multiple opacities for a unique look; the more opaque your stain, the more protection you’ll have. Cabot just launched a product sample stain program for consumers to feel confident about their color selection. For faster projects, try their new Australian Timber Oil Aerosol can. Products are sold at select hardware and home improvement stores. For information, go to cabotstain.com.

Odd Fellows Antiques (Photo: Odd Fellows Antiques)

Odd Fellows Antiques reopens for antiquers

Those who love the thrill of the hunt often prefer to peruse pieces from the past in person. Odd Fellows Antiques in Berkley recently reopened for business with some new guidelines. They’re happy to welcome everyone back social-distance style with masks and a limited number of shoppers inside at one time. Hours will be Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday noon – 5. Dealers have been busy cleaning and restyling their booths with new merchandise including summer and outdoor decor. The location is 3248 Twelve Mile Road. For information, go to oddfellowsantiques.com.

