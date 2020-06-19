Wildflower Wonderland (Photo: Ann Buland)

“Wildflower Wonderland” submitted by Ann Buland from Livonia is this week’s Homestyle Garden Photo Contest winner. Her description fits: “In springtime the garden puts on its best show with wild geraniums, azaleas, red and white trillium, shooting stars, yellow lady's slippers, ferns and mayapple.” With a pond on one end and a gazebo on the other, the garden has been a work in progress for 25 years. “I really love wildflowers,” says Ann who calls her husband, Rod, her gardening partner. “He says ‘You plant. Just tell me where to dig.’” Buland will win a free home or garden book. She'll also be a finalist to win the grand prize at the end of the summer. To enter your garden photos, go to www.DetroitNews.com/GardenPhotos2020.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/home-garden/2020/06/19/homestyle-garden-photo-contest-wildflower-wonderland-weeks-winner/3219090001/