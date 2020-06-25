That is why my love of new traditional design, sometimes considered the anti-trend style, has been so fulfilling. Mixing vintage with modern, the bold with the beautiful, and maximalism with even more maximalism creates a beautiful space full of personality.

So image my surprise when over the last few months, I have seen a boom on social media for the new traditional aesthetic, all thanks to a “new” design movement called grandmillennial style. It truly re-energizes me that a style I love has gotten a revival. I hope grandmillennial style outlives its trend cycle for today’s younger generation just as new traditional has endured for me!

As with all maximalist looks, grandmillennial style needs to be tempered with select spots of minimalism to avoid a completely cluttered space. (Photo: Thibaut, TNS)

Now, who and what is grandmillennial?

“Ranging in age from mid-20s to late-30s, grandmillennials have an affinity for design trends considered by mainstream culture to be ‘stuffy’ or ‘outdated,’” wrote HouseBeautiful. Grandmillennial style is a mix of old and new, an updated take on old-school traditional design with a fresh spin, a look that is both nostalgic and comfortable but never tacky. Grandmillennial style is all about celebrating pattern, texture and color from floor to ceiling. It calls to the maximalist in all of us to pack our homes full of chintz, toile, plaid, wicker, fringe, chinoiserie, drapery, furniture skirts, wallpaper, ruffles and embroidered linens.

Grandmillennial style is a fun and fresh term for new traditional, so of course I love it. Grandma-chic is not only an aesthetic now, but a full-on design movement, and we are, as the young people say, here for it.

As is true with new traditional decorating, it is important to layer and edit this style in your home. Done correctly, the grand style makes a statement that is anything but bland and basic. As with all maximalist looks, it needs to be tempered with select spots of minimalism to avoid a completely cluttered space. For instance, when using varied patterns and textures, keep your color palette consistent to keep your room cozy instead of chaotic.

Grandmillennial style is a mix of old and new, an updated take on old-school traditional design with a fresh spin. (CR Laine) (Photo: CR Laine, TNS)

One of my friends and a long-time customer (and a millennial), Presley Busenbarrick, shared a few photos of his new bedroom that take that principle to heart. He did a wonderful job of incorporating grandmillennial elements by bringing in a beautiful, bold, statement-making Dana Gibson fabric for his canopy and continued the theme into a stunning grouping of ginger jars and chinoiserie details on his bedside tables.

I am also a fan of how another one of our creative customers (and former quilt shop owner) has been highlighting the elements of the look. Suzanne Zingg creates stunning tablescapes that take your breath away, and her latest nod to grandmillennial style is no different. She masterfully balanced her vivid color choices with white accessories that are both starkly modern and traditionally shaped. This is a look that displays multiple busy fabrics in a way that is still clean, classic and fresh.

Adapted from nellhills.com. Katie Laughridge is the owner of Kansas City interior design destination Nell Hill’s. For more information, contact Katie at info@nellhills.com.

