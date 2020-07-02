Dear Ed: We’re building a laundry room with all the bells and whistles. One issue with laundry sinks I’ve had is that when clothes are soaking I have no working sink. What type of laundry sink can keep me up and running while clothes soak?

— Tina, Texas

Dear Tina: If you look around I’m sure you can find a double-bowl sink that may work for your laundry room layout. But I also have another idea for you to check out.

Some newer style laundry sinks have work accessories that address the household work issues you mentioned. I’ve seen drop-in style, single-bowl, extra-deep cast-iron utility sinks with custom soaking pans. The removable composite soaking pan is molded to fit perfectly inside the sink, leaving enough room for continuous faucet and sink use while clothes are soaking. This removable pan/bowl can allow for some extra advantages over a standard double-bowl sink.

Some newer style laundry sinks have work accessories that address household work issues, including a removable composite soaking pan. (Kohler) (Photo: Kohler, TNS)

So if you like to work nonstop in your laundry room, a single-bowl sink with an integral soaking pan may be the way to go.

