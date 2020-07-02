Though few could have predicted the fallout from COVID-19, other forecasts for 2020 became available before the virus weaved its way into our lives, including far more pleasant topics like the hottest décor trends for summer and beyond.

Now many of the latest looks proposed for the home have taken on new meaning like the multipurpose spaces set to become a popular option before kids started moving back home leaving parents to rethink their living arrangements.

Curved seating like this loveseat offers comfort through its rounded shape. (Photo: Joss & Main)

Designated home office spaces were also on the rise prior to the pandemic, which is now an understatement considering how many students switched to online learning as their parents worked remotely.

Just when we needed the healing power of nature more than ever, floral motifs began popping up on pillows, bedding, artwork and rugs.

A touch of wallpaper can also boost your mood, like the lively styles covering powder rooms, accent walls and ceilings.

The color blue became a top pick for the home before shelter-in-place restrictions caused a serious case of the blues for so many. Still, this soothing hue can coat your walls or a piece of furniture like a console in the entry or a dresser in a bedroom for a calming effect.

Curved sofas and other rounded seating options are hot right now, breaking up all those straight lines often seen in key pieces while lending a sense of comfort through their embrace that feels like a safety net.

High contrast has become more common with colors and textures that play well together when opposites attract. Spending so much time at home can make you appreciate dramatic details such as these in your surroundings.

Colorful kitchens make a statement as they go from classic white to bolder tones like blue and green. Who would have guessed how much time would be spent in these spaces when these projections were in the works?

Patina has earned more recognition this year, proving that perfection is not only overrated, but hard to achieve. Like a favorite pair of faded jeans, home accents with history or recent wear and tear add character to your surroundings.

Refreshment presentations are having a moment. From coffee stations to bar carts, your beverage selection shouldn’t have to be hidden when it can be displayed in artistic ways. This approach adds convenience to the start and end of your day, even if you haven’t left the house.

A touch of bohemian chic can be achieved with the current fiber arts trend that includes macramé plant hangers to fabric baskets and more. Their casual vibe can put you at ease during turbulent times.

Houseplants continue to be a strong element in the home. From taller forms to tabletop varieties, many are said to have health benefits, so their timing couldn’t be better.

For summer gatherings, you might want to add a new piece to the party. Blur the lines between inside and out with some current picks for your outdoor space that mimic your interiors like a curved rattan sectional that welcomes you back to your patio or deck.

Whatever trend you decide to try, the latest assortment of home décor can be more comforting than anyone anticipated when making these predictions.

Jeanine Matlow is a Metro Detroit interior decorator turned freelance writer specializing in stories about interior design. You can reach her at jeaninematlow@earthlink.net.

