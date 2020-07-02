Sandy Suarez collects “anything to do with Great Danes,” she admits, including Great Dane images and antiques, large and small, and displays them both inside and outside her home. It’s not surprising for a longtime fan of the breed and someone who helped co-found the Great Dane Rescue greatdanerescueinc.com) in 1993 and is also active with the Wolverine Great Dane Club.We caught with her recently to find out more about what she loves about these gentle giants.

What appeals to you about it?

I've owned Great Danes my entire life. My mom was pregnant with me when they got their first one. The joke was the dog liked me so they kept me.

Sandy Suarez is a Great Dane lover -- both the actual dogs, and represenations. (Photo: Sandy Suarez)

When did you start and why?

I started way before the internet, when items were hard to find. Always had one or two Danes till I started rescue so I thought it was fun.

How big is your collection?

I have never actually counted - but a big percentage of everything I have is related to Danes. My husband is from Australia and has a huge collection as well.

From the collection of Sandy Suarez (Photo: Sandy Suarez)

What are the highlights of your collection? Your favorite examples?

The really old bronzes are a favorite. The one painting is from 1853 -- not Danes but very similar looking dogs.

How do you display it? Do you ever share it?

It's all over my house - LOL. I have donated items for the Great Dane Rescue Auction.

How do you care for it?

Just regular cleaning!

From the collection of Sandy Suarez (Photo: Sandy Suarez)

What are you still searching for?

Nothing! Between my husband and me, we don’t need anymore. We have five Great Danes who keep us really busy.

Tips for others interested in starting a collection?

Word of mouth. Talk to people interested in your passion. They can be really helpful in sending you to the right spots.

